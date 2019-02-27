Schools in the Adams-Friendship School District were put on an administrative hold Tuesday after the district received a threat of violence through social media, with police finding and arresting the juvenile allegedly responsible.
The unidentified juvenile could face multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, making terrorist threats and unlawful use of a computer, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.
"The district was made aware of a potential threat of violence through a social media channel," said district administrator James Boebel. "Each of the four campuses were put on an administrative hold."
That means classes continue and students and staff can move from room to room but nobody can go out of the buildings and the exterior doors are locked.
The district has a high school, middle school and elementary school in Adams and an elementary school in Grand Marsh. The district office is in Friendship.
Police did not say if the suspect was a student at any of the schools.
"This situation is a good proactive example of 'If you see something say something,'" Boebel said.
Housemate facing attempted homicide charge in stabbing, Madison police say
A Madison man arrested two weeks ago for allegedly stabbing a housemate multiple times is now being charged with attempted homicide.
Luke Faircloth, 26, is in Dane County Jail on the tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing that happened at a house in the 800 block of South Midvale Boulevard on Feb. 10.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Arrest of La Crosse County man made in Adams County stabbing
A La Crosse County man accused of stabbing a man in the village of Friendship in Adams County Saturday night has been arrested.
James Mettille, 29, Rockland, was formally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Monday and is being held in the Adams County Jail on $50,000 cash bond, said Sheriff Brent York.
Adams County Sheriff's Office
Over and out: Walkie-talkies tripped up alleged burglars, Madison police say
Three people allegedly trying to steal from a construction site on the North Side Wednesday night were tripped up by technology, including their own walkie-talkies.
Cory Tornai, 37, Madison and Katelyn Kratochwill, 30, Stoughton, were tentatively charged with being party to the crime of burglary, and Jeana Corrado, 40, Stoughton was tenatively charged with burglary,Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man allegedly pointed gun at own head then at woman, Madison police say
A Madison man who allegedly pointed a gun at his own head before pointing the gun at a woman was arrested Monday night on the city's East Side.
Aaron Braun, 26, was tentatively charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, with the domestic abuse enhancer applied, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Child injured in hit and run, Janesville driver arrested
A 12-year-old boy was injured in Janesville Monday when he was struck by a car, with the driver found and arrested about five hours later.
David Quinones, 34, Janesville, was taken into custody on tentative charges of hit and run causing injury and on a felony warrant from the Department of Community Corrections, Janesville police said.
Janesville Police Department
Teen arrested for alleged drug dealing, Madison police say
A Madison teen was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being pulled over and having a drug-sniffing dog allegedly finding drugs in his car.
Martin Jacob Jr., 17, was tentatively charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and resisting arrest, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Intruder met with armed resistance, arrested by Madison police
A man who got into an East Side apartment early Saturday morning was confronted by the resident who had armed himself with a kitchen knife, the suspect getting thrown out with police arresting him.
Jonathan Wade, 26, Madison, was tentatively charged with burglary, damage to property and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
McFarland man indicted on bank robbery charges
A McFarland man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing a Madison bank and attempting to rob another bank four days apart in 2018.
Jason Yapp, 47, was indicted in US District Court in Madison, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Traffic stop leads to alleged 5th OWI for Madison man
A Madison man stopped for speeding early Friday morning was arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.
Gregory Kolaske, 48, was taken into custody to Dane County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man allegedly found with weapon, heroin two weeks ago arrested in Madison
A man allegedly having heroin and a gun in his possession Feb. 6, fleeing from a car before police arrived, was arrested Monday.
Adonius Paul, 22, Madison, was arrested without incident Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of South Park Street, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography
A Madison man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Jeremy Schenck, 23, was arrested by officers on the Madison Police Department's special victims unit, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Alleged Madison drug dealer arrested, faces multiple charges, police say
An alleged drug dealer was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in Madison, with the suspect facing multiple charges involving heroin, cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs.
Quavell Mayo, 25, was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Beloit Memorial teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
A teacher at Beloit Memorial High School was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual assault of a child.
Scott Abbott, 53, Rockford, Ill., was tentatively charged with sexual assault of a child by a school staff person. He was arrested by Beloit police.
Beloit Police Department
No breach of agreement in explosives case, judge says, and orders sentencing in May
A Dane County judge said Friday that a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, which theorized that a man convicted of mixing dangerous chemicals last year in his Far West Side apartment was plotting an attack on the UW-Madison campus, was not a breach of a plea agreement.
Circuit Judge Susan Crawford denied a motion by lawyers for Brian Campbell, 31,
to seal and strike the memorandum, and instead re-set sentencing for Campbell for May 13. Crawford also ordered that a pre-sentence report be completed before the sentencing hearing.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Pair charged in federal court for robberies in Madison, Monona and Windsor
A Monona man and woman who were arrested last month for several armed robberies in the Madison area were indicted Wednesday on federal armed robbery and firearms charges.
Aaron R. Stanley (left), 34, and Marjory T. Dingwall (right), 39, who were both previously charged for the crimes in Dane County Circuit Court, now face federal charges related to the robberies, which occurred between Dec. 24 and Jan. 15 in Madison, Windsor and Monona, according to the indictments, filed in U.S. District Court in Madison.
Dane County Jail
Man arrested with youths for string of robberies indicted on federal charges
A 28-year-old Madison man who was arrested along with four youths for his alleged involvement in a string of armed robberies last year was indicted Wednesday on federal charges.
Eric Clay was indicted on three counts of robbery by threat of force or violence for the robbery of a Union Cab driver on Dec. 14, a robbery at a Sun Prairie Stop-n-Go store, also on Dec. 14, and the robbery of a Green Cab driver on Dec. 15.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with five felonies for Langdon Street attack on woman
A man who was arrested earlier this month for an apparently random attack on a woman as she walked alone on Langdon Street told police that he punched the woman, but claimed it was because she had said something “derogatory” to him, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
The complaint charged Jerome R. Winslow (left), 22, of Madison, with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, substantial battery, false imprisonment and attempted second-degree sexual assault for an attack that happened early Feb. 3 near the UW-Madison campus Downtown.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
