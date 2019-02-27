Try 1 month for 99¢
Schools in the Adams-Friendship School District were put on an administrative hold Tuesday after the district received a threat of violence through social media, with police finding and arresting the juvenile allegedly responsible.

The unidentified juvenile could face multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, making terrorist threats and unlawful use of a computer, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

"The district was made aware of a potential threat of violence through a social media channel," said district administrator James Boebel. "Each of the four campuses were put on an administrative hold."

That means classes continue and students and staff can move from room to room but nobody can go out of the buildings and the exterior doors are locked.

The district has a high school, middle school and elementary school in Adams and an elementary school in Grand Marsh. The district office is in Friendship.

Police did not say if the suspect was a student at any of the schools.

"This situation is a good proactive example of 'If you see something say something,'" Boebel said.

