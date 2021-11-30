Juvenile arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline at off-ramp to John Nolen Drive, Madison police say

A juvenile was arrested after crashing a stolen car on the Beltline at the off-ramp to John Nolen Drive during Tuesday’s morning rush hour, Madison police reported.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound Beltline at the off-ramp to John Nolen Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The driver ran from the crash scene and officers with a police dog found the juvenile in a stairwell on a commercial property nearby, Fryer said.
The vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.