‘Just being dumb’: 2 teens cited for graffiti spree on North Side, Madison police say
‘Just being dumb’: 2 teens cited for graffiti spree on North Side, Madison police say

Two teens were cited for criminal damage to property after homes, garages, and vehicles were painted with graffiti early Tuesday on the North Side, Madison police reported.

Crude sexual drawings, vulgar words, and protest language like "BLM RESPECT" were among the graffiti, with damage reported on Spencer Lane, Tennyson Lane, and Eliot Lane, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Those who suffered the damage told police the paint was not coming off easily, and one was able to help identify potential suspects, DeSpain said.

A 16-year-old boy from Sun Prairie and a 16-year-old girl from Madison admitted to causing the damage, and came back to the area to attempt to clean up the paint. One told police that we were "just being dumb," DeSpain said.

