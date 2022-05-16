Jury selection gets underway in Khari Sanford double-homicide trial

Jury selection was underway Monday in the trial of a 20-year-old Madison man accused of the execution-style killings of his then-girlfriend's parents in the University of Wisconsin Arboretum more than two years ago.

Khari Sanford is alleged to have kidnapped Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, from their Near West Side home in late March 2020 before taking them to the Arboretum and shooting both in the head. His alleged accomplice, Ali'jah Larrue, also 20, pleaded guilty to lesser felony murder charges in May 2021 and is expected to testify at Sanford's trial.

Sanford had been dating the couple's daughter, Miriam Potter Carre, and prosecutors say there had been friction between the young couple and Potter Carre's parents over COVID-19-related restrictions when Sanford was living at the parents' home.

A friend of Sanford also told police he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March 2020 in which "Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money," according to the criminal complaint in the case. Potter Carre has not been implicated in her parents' killings.

Sanford has remained in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail since his April 3, 2020, arrest. His trial was delayed by the pandemic-related suspension of trials in the county and because Sanford switched attorneys.

On Monday morning, Circuit Judge Ellen Berz was questioning potential jurors individually. Questions included whether they'd seen any news coverage of the murders, had a friend or relative who had been murdered or formed an opinion on Sanford's guilt — and if they had, whether they could set that aside and come to a verdict based solely on evidence presented in court.

Opening arguments are expected Tuesday and the trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

Sanford's trial will not be livestreamed after Berz on Thursday barred not only that but any video or audio recordings of the proceedings, citing the online harassment witnesses and attorneys were subjected to in the January, livestreamed trial of Chandler Halderson, convicted that month of killing his parents in July 2021.

Halderson's case had been Dane County's first experience with livestreaming a trial, and Sanford's attorneys pointed to that in asking Berz to ban livestreaming of their client's trial, a request joined by the prosecution.

Cameras and video and audio recording equipment have long been allowed at the Dane County Courthouse, where many courtrooms have separate media rooms outfitted with large windows looking onto the courtrooms and audio links so that reporters can hear what the judge, attorneys, witnesses and others are saying.

On Monday, bailiffs were handing out a one-page list of restrictions that included a ban on cellphones in the courtroom and on interviewing attorneys or anyone else on the fifth floor of the courthouse where the trial is taking place. News media are allowed to take photos, but only from a separate media room and only of court officials and Sanford.

Berz's rules also prohibit people in the courtroom gallery from wearing "clothing, colors, pins, arm bands, emblems or any other similar attire expressing sympathy or support for either the defendant or victims in the case."

This story will be updated.

