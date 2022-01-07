Jury sees video of police interview with accused murderer Chandler Halderson

Unaware investigators had just hours before found the mutilated torso of his father in a rural area he'd visited three days earlier, Chandler Halderson spends nearly two hours telling detectives about what he'd been doing since his parents were last seen alive.

His story concluded, a Dane County detective tells him, "We know you're not telling us the truth" and "this is your chance to tell us why," and Halderson is arrested.

On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of the 23-year-old Windsor man accused of murdering his parents, jurors heard and saw a tired and seemingly forgetful Halderson, donned in hoodie and baseball cap, haltingly explain to detectives where he'd been and what he'd been doing from June 30 to July 8, the date of his first substantive interview with police and the day after he'd told them his parents had left for the family cabin on July 2 and never returned.

Prosecutors say the story is one final lie from Halderson, who — aware that his father had just discovered he'd been lying for months or years about having a job and going to school — killed father Bart, 50, and mother Krista Halderon, 53, at the home they shared and then proceeded to cut up and get rid of their bodies over the Fourth of July weekend.