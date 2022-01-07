Jury sees video of police interview with accused murderer Chandler Halderson, photos of mother's remains

In a small interview room at the Public Safety Building in Downtown Madison, Halderson explained to detectives Brian Shunk and Bill Hendrickson that he'd helped his parents pack for the alleged trip to the cabin on Sawyer Lake, that he'd broken a pane of glass on a fireplace cover while playing with one of the family's two dogs, and that he'd visited his girlfriend's mother's partner on July 4 and shot off fireworks with one of his mother's coworkers later that night.

Those and other statements align with testimony from others during the trial, including his former girlfriend, Cat Mellender, but still leave large spans of time when he was alone, mostly playing video games and searching for jobs online, he told detectives.

Mellender on Thursday said that she spent time with Chandler and was at his home the most in the days after prosecutors say he killed his parents. She spent the night at his home twice after that, including during the span prosecutors say he was attempting to burn his parents' remains in the family fireplace, but she said she had no knowledge of what was happening and has not been charged in the case.