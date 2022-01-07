Jury sees video of police interview of accused murderer Chandler Halderson

Unaware investigators had just hours before found the mutilated torso of his father in a rural area he'd visited three days earlier, Chandler Halderson spends nearly two hours telling detectives about what he'd been doing since his parents were last seen alive.
His story concluded, a Dane County detective tells him, "We know you're not telling us the truth" and "this is your chance to tell us why" and place him under arrest.
On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of the 23-year-old Windsor man accused of murdering his parents, jurors heard and saw a tired and seemingly forgetful Halderson, donned in hoodie and baseball cap, haltingly explain to detectives where he'd been and what he'd been doing from June 30 to July 8, the date of his first substantive interview with police and the day after he'd told them his parents had left for the family cabin on July 2 and never returned.
Prosecutors say the story is one final lie and that Chandler — aware that his father had just discovered his son had been lying for months or years about having a job and going to school — killed father Bart, 50, and mother Krista Halderon, 53, at the Windsor home they shared and then proceeded to cut up and get rid of their bodies over the Fourth of July weekend.
In a small interview room at the Downtown Madison Public Safety Building, Halderson explained to detectives Brian Shunk and Bill Hendrickson that he'd helped his parents pack for the alleged trip to the cabin on Sawyer Lake, that he'd broken a pane of glass on a fireplace cover while playing with one of the family's two dogs, that he'd visited his girlfriend's mother's partner on July 4 and shot off fireworks with one of his mother's coworkers later that night.
Those and other statements align with testimony from others during the trial, including his former girlfriend, Cat Mellender, who on Thursday acknowledged that she spent the most time with him and was at his home the most in the days after prosecutors alleged he killed his parents, on July 1. She spent the night at his home twice after that, including during the span he was attempting to burn his parents remains in the family fireplace, prosecutors say, but had no knowledge of what was happening and has not been charged in the case.
On the day he allegedly dumped his father's headless torso in a wooded area of a town of Cottage Grove farm, he was seeking out the counsel of Mellender's mother's girlfriend, Cresent L'Sai, whom he described to detectives as "wise." He'd been in a "slump," he told them, having recently been diagnosed with a concussion and lost a job with SpaceX.
"Then I go to have a breakdown by the shed," he said in the July 8 interview. "I actually cried, started kicking grass, toddler tantrum sort of (expletive)."
L'Sai and Mellender's mother, Dulce, testified Thursday that Halderson had shown up at the farm on July 5 asking to use the pool, but had then been seen near the wooded area where Bart's torso was found, the hatchback of the family's Subaru up and facing the woods.
At various points during the interview, Halderson complained of various maladies — and accepted three Advil from from a Sheriff's Office employee for a headache — and told detectives the headaches, leg pain, possible permanent nerve damage, the possibility of colostomy bag in his future were all a result of a fall he'd taken down the family stairs in mid-June.
Prosecutors have suggested the concussion was another ruse, on top of the lies he'd been telling his family, girlfriend and others about working at American Family Insurance and SpaceX, and as a SCUBA diver for the state Department of Natural Resources. They say he also hadn't been enrolled in school, as he'd claimed.
The emergency room physician who treated him June 17 told the jury Thursday that while Halderson was diagnosed with a mild concussion, his CT scans did not show any abnormalities and he was not warned of the litany of ill effects he alleged to detectives and others. There were also no records of any follow-up visits for the injury, testimony showed, although Halderson claimed to have had one in the days before his arrest.