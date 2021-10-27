Jury says man guilty of homicide in 2017 Stoughton stabbing; insanity phase next

The trial of a man who stabbed a longtime friend to death in 2017 will head to its second phase -- to determine whether he was insane at the time -- after a jury on Wednesday found the man guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.
The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just over two hours before it found Bruno, 53, guilty of stabbing his friend, Kim M. Gaida, 46, to death on Nov. 27, 2017, at Gaida's home in Stoughton, where Bruno had been living to help Gaida make ends meet.
Now that the jury has found Bruno guilty, it will hear testimony from doctors about Bruno's mental condition to determine whether he can be held legally responsible for the homicide.
If Bruno is found responsible, he would face life in prison, with the earliest possibility of release in 20 years. Circuit Judge Mario White could also decide Bruno would never be eligible for release.
If found not responsible, Bruno could be kept at a state mental institution for an indefinite period of time, and he could petition every six months for release into community supervision.
Jurors learned from testimony in the first phase of Bruno's trial that Bruno and Gaida, who had known one another since high school, were living at Gaida's home on Felland Street in Stoughton. Gaida was unemployed and was having difficulty paying the $1,500 monthly mortgage on the home after splitting up with his wife.
Friends of Gaida testified he had been in a good mood during the hour before his death, when he went to Radio Shack to buy parts for his stereo and chatted with his next-door neighbor about his stereo.
Bruno did not testify during the trial, which started Monday.
Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Agnieszka Rogalska testified Tuesday that she found 28 stab and slash wounds on Gaida's body, but some could represent more than one stabbing or cutting motion. A knife handle was broken off and a bent blade remained in Gaida's neck, she testified.
In his closing arguments Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said it may never be known exactly what happened, but the evidence showed that Gaida, still holding the Radio Shack receipt, the items he bought and mail he had brought inside, was attacked by Bruno for reasons that are not clear.
"Mr. Bruno was on a murderous rampage," Brown said. "You may never know why. That's why I'm asking you to find him guilty."
Eric Schulenburg, Bruno's lawyer, said Bruno stabbed Gaida in self-defense after Gaida had brandished a knife at Bruno and threatened to kill him. He said he tried to flee from Gaida, but was unable to get out of the house, and knocked over furniture to block Gaida's path.
He said Gaida first stabbed Bruno once, which Bruno kept to a minor injury by leaping back from the knife. What Bruno did next, he said, he did in self-defense.
"What he did here was awful," Schulenburg said. But he said Bruno did what he had to in order to keep Gaida from killing him.
But Brown argued that Bruno didn't claim self-defense until an interview with police two days after the fact, not at the scene and not during a 911 call he made to report the stabbing and ask for an ambulance. He even hung up instead of giving the dispatcher his name, Brown said.
To believe that in the minutes between the time Gaida talked had agreeably to his neighbor and the beginning of the stabbing incident Gaida's mood had suddenly shifted into the murderous rage Bruno described, Brown said, "you'd have to believe he plotted the murder, held onto the receipt and his junk mail while he stabbed (Bruno). That's what you'd have to believe. That's nonsense."