Jury says man guilty of homicide in 2017 Stoughton stabbing; insanity phase next

Friends of Gaida testified he had been in a good mood during the hour before his death, when he went to Radio Shack to buy parts for his stereo and chatted with his next-door neighbor about his stereo.

Bruno did not testify during the trial, which started Monday.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Agnieszka Rogalska testified Tuesday that she found 28 stab and slash wounds on Gaida's body, but some could represent more than one stabbing or cutting motion. A knife handle was broken off and a bent blade remained in Gaida's neck, she testified.

In his closing arguments Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said it may never be known exactly what happened, but the evidence showed that Gaida, still holding the Radio Shack receipt, the items he bought and mail he had brought inside, was attacked by Bruno for reasons that are not clear.

"Mr. Bruno was on a murderous rampage," Brown said. "You may never know why. That's why I'm asking you to find him guilty."

Eric Schulenburg, Bruno's lawyer, said Bruno stabbed Gaida in self-defense after Gaida had brandished a knife at Bruno and threatened to kill him. He said he tried to flee from Gaida, but was unable to get out of the house, and knocked over furniture to block Gaida's path.