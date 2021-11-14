Jury rejects child abuse charge triggered by former UW doctor

In 2020, Wisconsin Watch revealed that Knox had wrongly accused a Mount Horeb couple in 2019 of injuring their 9-month-old son, citing bruises on the baby’s body. But some of the marks were surgical scars and others were bruises caused as the boy thrashed and screamed while hospital staff and the baby’s mother struggled to hold him down to insert a needle into his veins and poke a catheter into his groin.

Knox had been scheduled to be a “key witness” in the Campbell trial, but the prosecution removed her name from the witness list, and Judge Susan Crawford ordered both parties to refrain from mentioning her findings or the case note Knox submitted to the prosecution nine months after examining the infant.

Court records show the defense had sought to make an issue of Knox’s disciplinary history at UW by requesting any records “related to Dr. Knox’s professionalism, integrity, honesty and clinical abilities.”

An expert testifying for Campbell attributed the bleeding in question to excess space between the baby’s brain and skull that allowed fluid to gather and exert pressure on the brain. A prosecution witness disputed that, and another expert called by the state maintained the findings were “highly concerning for abusive head trauma.” Experts on both sides called it impossible to precisely date the brain bleeding at issue.