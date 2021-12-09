Jury quickly finds man not guilty in Madison cold case homicide

A jury deliberated for just over an hour Thursday before finding a Madison man not guilty of reckless homicide in the cold case death of a woman 27 years ago on the city's Southwest Side.
Willie Coleman, 54, hugged his attorneys Erin Nagy and Tracey Lencioni after Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara read the verdict and ordered Coleman's acquittal on a charge of being a party to first-degree reckless homicide, which was filed against Coleman in 2019 for the Nov. 4, 1994, death of Lula Cunnigan, 40.
Members of Cunnigan's family left the courtroom after the verdict was read but before the court session had ended.
Cunnigan's body was found early that morning in a cul-de-sac in the 1600 block of Freeport Road on Madison's Southwest Side. An initial autopsy in 1994 and a subsequent records re-examination in 2019 and autopsy of her exhumed remains last year found signs that she had been strangled and struck by a vehicle, but the more recent medical findings indicated she was standing when she was struck, and was not struck after she was deceased.
Coleman's DNA was found on Cunnigan, indicating he had had recent sex with Cunnigan, and he admitted in interviews with police after his DNA was identified in 2015 that he had had rough sex with a woman in a van that night, but could not remember who the woman was.
Prosecutors said the presence of Coleman's DNA indicated he had been with Cunnigan close to the time she died and that he was at least present when her death happened.
But Coleman's attorneys said that wasn't enough to prove he had anything to do with Cunnigan's death, because prosecutors were not able to nail down what time they believe Coleman had sex with Cunnigan and how it tied together with her death, or tie him to any specific act that caused Cunnigan's death.
Assistant District Attorney Kyle Olsen, in his closing argument, said the fact that Cunnigan's pantyhose was pulled down around the middle of her thighs when her body was found indicates she did not have time to fully dress herself after sex with Coleman before she was struck by a vehicle. He said the rest of her clothing, minus her shoes, was dropped onto and around her body, and that she was not wearing them when she was struck.
But Lencioni said Cunnigan's pantyhose could have been pulled down as she was dragged by the vehicle that struck her. Coleman's DNA, she said, does not in itself say that he killed her, Lencioni said. She called it a "red herring."
"The presence of Mr. Coleman's DNA does not help you at all," she told the jury. "It does not crack the case."
The unidentified DNA of three other men was also found on Cunnigan, she said, and the places where some of the DNA was found could show that another man was with Cunnigan after she was with Coleman.
And despite what prosecutors said, Lencioni told the jury, Coleman never admitted he was with Cunnigan on that night, only that he knows he had sex with a woman but years later does not remember who.
"There's nothing in his statement that links him to her death," Lencioni said. "It's wild speculation that they are asking you to do. Wild."
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, in a rebuttal argument, said it was "clear that Mr. Coleman's actions put Ms. Cunnigan in that cul-de-sac."
The fact that it took four years even after the discovery of Coleman's DNA to charge him, Ozanne said, should indicate that police were trying to be thorough and closely examine all possible suspects.
"It did take a long time for DNA to catch up to Mr. Coleman," Ozanne said. "And once it did law enforcement did its due diligence to make sure no one else was involved."