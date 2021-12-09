Jury quickly finds man not guilty in Madison cold case homicide

Prosecutors said the presence of Coleman's DNA indicated he had been with Cunnigan close to the time she died and that he was at least present when her death happened.

But Coleman's attorneys said that wasn't enough to prove he had anything to do with Cunnigan's death, because prosecutors were not able to nail down what time they believe Coleman had sex with Cunnigan and how it tied together with her death, or tie him to any specific act that caused Cunnigan's death.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Olsen, in his closing argument, said the fact that Cunnigan's pantyhose was pulled down around the middle of her thighs when her body was found indicates she did not have time to fully dress herself after sex with Coleman before she was struck by a vehicle. He said the rest of her clothing, minus her shoes, was dropped onto and around her body, and that she was not wearing them when she was struck.

But Lencioni said Cunnigan's pantyhose could have been pulled down as she was dragged by the vehicle that struck her. Coleman's DNA, she said, does not in itself say that he killed her, Lencioni said. She called it a "red herring."

"The presence of Mr. Coleman's DNA does not help you at all," she told the jury. "It does not crack the case."