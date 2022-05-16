Jury picked in trial of man accused in UW Arboretum double homicide

Defense attorneys for the Madison man accused of the March 2020 execution-style killings of his then-girlfriend’s parents asked prospective jurors Monday whether they would hold it against their client if he chose not to testify in his own defense and sought assurances that they’d check any racial biases they might have about Black people.

Khari Sanford, 20, is accused of kidnapping Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, from their Near West Side home before taking them to the UW Arboretum and shooting both in the head. Thirteen men and three women picked from a pool of about 60 people will hear evidence beginning Tuesday in what is expected to be a nine-day trial.

Sanford had been dating the couple’s daughter, Miriam Potter Carre, and prosecutors say there had been friction between the couple and Potter Carre’s parents over COVID-19-related restrictions when Sanford was living at the parents’ home.

A friend of Sanford also told police he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March 2020 in which “Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money,” according to the criminal complaint in the case. Potter Carre has not been implicated in her parents’ killings.

Sanford’s alleged accomplice in the crime, Ali’jah Larrue, also 20, pleaded guilty to lesser felony murder charges in May 2021 and is expected to testify at Sanford’s trial.

On Monday morning, Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz asked potential jurors whether they’d seen any news coverage of the murders, had a friend or relative who had been murdered or had formed an opinion on Sanford’s guilt — and if they had, whether they could set that aside and come to a verdict based solely on the evidence presented in court.

In the afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff sought to gauge jurors’ feelings about house guests and whether they’d had any unpleasant experiences with them, and asked how knowledgeable they were about firearms and DNA testing.

Both Verhoff and Sanford’s attorney, Crystal Vera, probed how confident jurors were about the accuracy of GPS tracking applications. Investigators used data from such applications to track Sanford and Larrue’s whereabouts on the night of the murders.

Vera asked jurors whether any of them had a dislike of firearms and whether they’d look poorly on witnesses with nervous tics. She also asked if race was relevant to the constitutional right to be tried by a jury of one’s peers and sought assurances that jurors were “going to check their internal biases.”

“Mr. Sanford is a young Black man,” she said. “I do not see any people in this jury pool who are young Black men.”

There did not appear to be any Black women on the jury either.

Sanford has remained in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail since his April 3, 2020, arrest. His trial was delayed by the pandemic-related suspension of trials in the county and because he switched attorneys.

On Monday, instead of jail garb he wore a short-sleeved pink dress shirt, black bow tie and glasses. Along with the attorneys, he greeted potential jurors as they entered the courtroom and appeared engaged with his attorneys as they and prosecutors whittled down the jury pool to 16. After closing arguments, 12 of them will be selected at random to decide a verdict.

Media restrictions

Sanford’s trial will not be livestreamed after Berz on Thursday barred not only that but any video or audio recordings of the proceedings, citing the online harassment witnesses and attorneys were subjected to in the January livestreamed trial of Chandler Halderson, convicted that month of killing his parents in July 2021.

Halderson’s case was Dane County’s first experience livestreaming a major trial, and Sanford’s attorneys pointed to that in asking Berz to ban livestreaming of their client’s trial, a request joined by the prosecution.

Cameras and video and audio recording equipment have long been allowed at the Dane County Courthouse, where many courtrooms have separate media rooms outfitted with large windows looking onto the courtrooms and audio links so that reporters can hear what the judge, attorneys, witnesses and others are saying.

On Monday, bailiffs were handing out a one-page list of restrictions that included a ban on cellphones in the courtroom and on interviewing attorneys or anyone else on the fifth floor of the courthouse, where the trial is taking place. News media are allowed to take photos, but only from a separate media room and only of court officials and Sanford.

Berz’s rules also prohibit people in the courtroom gallery from wearing “clothing, colors, pins, armbands, emblems or any other similar attire expressing sympathy or support for either the defendant or victims in the case.”

