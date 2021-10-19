 Skip to main content
Jury finds O'Reilly not guilty of both charges relating to state senator assault
Kerida O'Reilly in court

Kerida O'Reilly, left, appears in court Monday with her lawyer, Jessa Nicholson Goetz. O'Reilly is charged with being a party to substantial battery for the June 2020 assault on state Sen. Tim Carpenter during a protest in Downtown Madison.

 Ed Treleven | Wisconsin State Journal

A Dane County jury has acquitted Kerida O'Reilly, 34, of Madison, of two charges connected to the 2020 assault of state Sen. Tim Carpenter amid demonstrations against racial injustice.

The verdict comes after the jury deliberated for nearly four hours Tuesday.

O'Reilly faced felony and misdemeanor charges, respectively, for allegedly being a party to substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

This story will be updated.

