Jury finds O'Reilly not guilty of both charges relating to state senator assault

A Dane County jury has acquitted Kerida O'Reilly, 34, of Madison, of two charges connected to the 2020 assault of state Sen. Tim Carpenter amid demonstrations against racial injustice.
The verdict comes after the jury deliberated for nearly four hours Tuesday.
O'Reilly faced felony and misdemeanor charges, respectively, for allegedly being a party to substantial battery and disorderly conduct.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emilie Heidemann | Wisconsin State Journal
Emilie Heidemann is a multimedia journalist for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2021 to cover Madison and Dane County businesses, the local tech sector and region-specific economic issues.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.