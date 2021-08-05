Jury finds man guilty of helping commit reckless homicide 'in broad daylight' in Madison

Taylor’s sister, China Parker, who was there during the shooting, said she saw Matthews fire the first shot, hitting Moss. Thomas said he only started shooting because he heard someone else fire. Fahrenbruch said Thomas fired the first shot, and Matthews’ round came later.

Taylor never shot Moss. Most of the evidence presented at trial suggested he never fired his shotgun at all. No shotgun shells were found on the scene. Taylor told police he didn’t think the shotgun was loaded but that he didn’t check. He also told officers that he brought shells with him.

About six seconds after the start of the fist fight, Moss fell to the ground. He got back up and walked over to a grassy area, where he collapsed.

Taylor is seen in surveillance video walking away from the scene, walking back towards Moss, walking away, walking back again and running away. The surveillance video shows him pointing the shotgun at Moss.

At one point, Taylor’s cousin, Markeria Thomas, who had a relationship with Moss, stepped between Moss and Taylor as Moss was lying in the grass. She testified she was “telling (Taylor) that he needs to stop.”

“She has to stop the defendant from continuing his attack on Mr. Moss,” Dane County prosecutor Andrea Raymond said.