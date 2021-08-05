Jury finds man guilty of helping commit reckless homicide 'in broad daylight' in Madison

LeeArthur Taylor was found guilty Thursday of playing a role in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Madison in 2019 over a simmering conflict between Taylor’s family and the young man who was killed.
A jury found him guilty of being party to the crime of first-degree reckless homicide for helping his uncle carry out the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of Malik Moss in a parking lot outside of the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive. The finding means Taylor’s actions played a substantial role in causing Moss’s death and showed an “utter disregard for human life.”
Taylor didn’t fire the shots that killed Moss, but Dane County Assistant District Attorney Carl Lazarus argued he was standing by with a shotgun to finish the job if needed. Lazarus noted that Moss was “executed in broad daylight,” next to a playground.
“This defendant had a gigantic role in the death of Malik Moss,” Lazarus said. “He made sure that Malik Moss died.”
Taylor was originally charged with the more serious offense of playing a role in first-degree intentional homicide. With the lesser charge of reckless homicide, he faces up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
Defense attorney John Smerlinski argued that Taylor was trying to protect his family from a friend of Moss’ who was armed with a handgun during the altercation in the parking lot. Smerlinski said the man was “shooting into the crowd his family members were in.”
“He was defending his family,” Smerlinski said. “He had no idea what his uncle was going to do.”
Larence G. Thomas, 39, who is Taylor’s uncle, was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison for shooting Moss several times, killing him. Thomas was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide.
The conflict in the parking lot started with a fist fight between Moss and Paris Parker, who is Taylor’s brother and was 16 at the time.
At one point, several members of Taylor’s family — including his mother, sister, cousin, Parker and Thomas — surrounded Moss. Taylor had a shotgun and Thomas had a handgun. Moss was unarmed.
But Moss brought two friends with him to the fight, at least one of whom was armed. The two stood about 70 to 100 feet away. Jawebb Matthews, one of the friends, fired a handgun at members of Taylor’s family and Moss as the fight broke out. Madison police detective Lisa Fahrenbruch, the lead detective on the case, said Matthews’ round didn’t hit anyone.
It’s unclear exactly when the first shots rang out and who fired them. There’s surveillance video of the incident, but it doesn’t have any sound. Witnesses have conflicting accounts of who fired first.
Moss was shot a total of eight times, with one of them being a graze. Medical Examiner Vincent Tranchida recovered five bullets from Moss’s body, all five of which came from Thomas’ weapon.
Taylor’s sister, China Parker, who was there during the shooting, said she saw Matthews fire the first shot, hitting Moss. Thomas said he only started shooting because he heard someone else fire. Fahrenbruch said Thomas fired the first shot, and Matthews’ round came later.
Taylor never shot Moss. Most of the evidence presented at trial suggested he never fired his shotgun at all. No shotgun shells were found on the scene. Taylor told police he didn’t think the shotgun was loaded but that he didn’t check. He also told officers that he brought shells with him.
About six seconds after the start of the fist fight, Moss fell to the ground. He got back up and walked over to a grassy area, where he collapsed.
Taylor is seen in surveillance video walking away from the scene, walking back towards Moss, walking away, walking back again and running away. The surveillance video shows him pointing the shotgun at Moss.
At one point, Taylor’s cousin, Markeria Thomas, who had a relationship with Moss, stepped between Moss and Taylor as Moss was lying in the grass. She testified she was “telling (Taylor) that he needs to stop.”
“She has to stop the defendant from continuing his attack on Mr. Moss,” Dane County prosecutor Andrea Raymond said.
Raymond said Taylor helped his family surround Moss and prevented the 19-year-old from getting away. She said Taylor pointed his shotgun at Moss and pursued him after he was already shot to make sure he died.
“His goal was not to keep his family safe, but to kill that (expletive),” Raymond said.
LeeArthur Jones Sr., Taylor’s cousin-in-law, told police Taylor was mad Moss had punched Taylor in the face a day or two prior to the shooting. Although he denied it in court, Jones told officers that Taylor said, “Ima kill that (expletive),” referring to Moss, the night before Moss’s death.
Taylor said that’s not why he became involved in the fight. He said he saw that Matthews was armed, which made him fear for the life of Paris Parker, his little brother who was fist fighting Moss.
“I rushed out to protect my brother,” Taylor said, noting that he ran outside the apartment building to protect Parker and other members of his family when saw Moss’s friends with guns from the porch window.
But surveillance video shows Taylor outside near the playground, shotgun in hand, before the fist fight breaks out, pacing.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Josann Reynolds said Taylor’s sentencing will be in roughly 60 days.