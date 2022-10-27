Jury finds man guilty of attempted homicide in State Street stabbing

A Portage man was convicted Wednesday night of an attempted homicide that happened on State Street on a Saturday morning last year as Badgers football fans began arriving there ahead of a game that started later that morning.

A jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Casey W. Wilson, 36, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing another man in the neck in a doorway alcove in the 300 block of State Street where the victim, who was homeless, had his belongings.

Prosecutors said Wilson stabbed the man in the neck on Nov. 13, striking muscle but missing other vital structures that could have resulted in a fatal injury. Wilson's attorneys argued that he could not be found guilty because the knife that the victim described being used was never found, and two eyewitnesses to the fight, one a jogger and the other who was biking down State Street, testified that they also did not see a knife in Wilson's hand.

A criminal complaint states the victim told police Wilson, who was also homeless, accused him of being a thief and told him, "You're gonna die today."

After the witnesses stopped what they described as a struggle in the doorway, Wilson, clad in a bright yellow suit that one of the witnesses said looked like a Pikachu costume, fled down State Street, ending up at the Buckeye parking lot near State and West Gorham streets.

Police there found the yellow suit and a backpack with some of Wilson's belongings, including a knife in a sheath, and another knife in the pocket of a jacket. None, however, was connected to the stabbing after analysis by the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

Sentencing will be set at a later date before Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White. The attempted homicide conviction carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.