A Dane County jury deliberated for about three hours Thursday night before finding a Madison man guilty of three felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for spraying 38 bullets from a gun modified to fire automatically at another vehicle on a busy Sun Prairie street in 2020.

Yeshua K.J. Schworck, who is 18 now but was 16 years old on Dec. 9, 2020, was also convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by someone previously found delinquent, following two days of testimony before the jury and Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds.

The driver of the vehicle from which Schworck fired the shots, Trentin G. Holsten, 20, of Madison, testified for the prosecution on Wednesday. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges under an agreement -- harboring or aiding a felon and driving a stolen vehicle -- and was sentenced to six years of probation, which will follow a two-year prison sentence Holsten is currently serving from a prior conviction.

Holsten had been set to go to trial next week on a charge of being a party to attempted homicide.

Reynolds agreed to structure the sentence so that if Holsten's probation is revoked he would automatically begin serving an additional five-year prison term.

Schworck faces up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision for attempted homicide, 12½ years for reckless endangerment and 10 years for firearm possession. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.

The gunshots, fired from a semi-automatic handgun that was equipped with an extended magazine and modified with a "switch" to fire automatically, struck a vehicle driven by Ferry Currie, who testified on Wednesday that he had a dispute with Holsten because Holsten was dating and mistreating his daughter.

Bullets also struck a nearby taxi in which a child was a passenger and narrowly missed two people after a bullet entered a family minivan. Nearby buildings were also struck by gunfire.

Currie testified he was at a BP gas station on West Main Street in Sun Prairie when he saw a vehicle driven by Holsten. He drove up to it and had words with Holsten, though in their testimony Currie and Holsten differed about what exactly was said.

When Holsten left, Currie quickly followed, according to security video, and moments later, gunfire erupted.

Schworck's attorney, Murali Jasti, argued that Currie fired first at the stolen vehicle Holsten was driving and that it was Holsten, not Schworck, who then returned fire.

He said there was no reason to believe Schworck would fire at Currie when the dispute was between Currie and Holsten.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess told the jury there was no evidence Currie had a gun or had used one.

On the witness stand Wednesday, Holsten said he knew Schworck had a gun in the car -- Snapchat video posted earlier in the day and found by police also showed Schworck brandishing the gun -- but he didn't know Schworck was going to shoot at Currie.

"I was just shook" after the shooting, Holsten testified. "I don't remember nothing being said."

About four days later, Holsten was arrested. By then, police had already found the Snapchat video and identified Schworck, but without knowing that, Holsten also identified Schworck as the shooter.

While that would have had him labeled a "snitch," Holsten testified, the police already knew about Schworck.

"I never seen myself supplying information like that to the police," he said. "I had to do what's right."

On cross examination by Jasti, Holsten maintained he was testifying without any deal or assurances of a deal from prosecutors.

Hess said on Friday that he didn't know whether Holsten would actually testify once he was on the stand or tell Hess to "kick rocks." But even if he hadn't, Hess said, he would have played the jury a recording of Holsten's interview with Sun Prairie police.

Schworck did not testify.

