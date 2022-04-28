Jury finds man guilty in 2020 attempted abduction Downtown, but not on all counts

A Dane County jury on Thursday handed down mixed verdicts to a man accused in 2020 of trying to snatch a woman from a Downtown alley at gunpoint, finding him guilty of false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping, but acquitting him of strangulation and attempted second-degree sexual assault.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about five hours before reaching the verdicts against Kavi T. Fix, 25, of Madison, after two days of testimony followed Thursday by closing arguments. Fix was also convicted of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Circuit Judge Julie Genovese revoked Fix's bail and ordered him taken into custody to await sentencing, agreeing with prosecutors that Fix now stands convicted of serious crimes. A sentencing hearing will be set after a pre-sentence investigation is completed by the state Department of Corrections.

Before his trial, Fix had been free after his parents posted $7,000 bail. Fix's attorney, state Assistant Public Defender Catherine Dorl, argued Fix is not a risk to flee because he is already on DOC supervision for a 2015 conviction for third-degree sexual assault and has also been supervised without incident by Dane County Pretrial Services.

But Assistant District Attorney John Rice argued that with the possibility of long prison sentences ahead, Fix now has the "greatest incentive not to return to court."

Fix was charged after two women who were walking in an alley between Mendota Court and Langdon Street on June 19, 2020, called 911 after one of the women was grabbed by a man at gunpoint, who then tried to drag her away.

The attack was interrupted when two people walked into the alley and saw what was happening, causing the assailant to point his gun at them, then flee.

Using surveillance camera images, police tracked a car that sped away from Mendota Court, winding up at the intersection of South Bassett and West Wilson streets, where the car crashed. The driver was Fix. Along the way, the car had gone through two stop signs and nearly ran a red light at West Washington Avenue.

As police investigated, officers found a gun — a realistic-looking plastic BB gun with black paint covering the orange barrel tip — hidden in some bushes near the crash site. Testimony at Fix's trial indicated a high likelihood that DNA on the gun was Fix's.

Defense stance

Dorl argued that police had decided early in the investigation that Fix was their suspect and stopped looking for any other possible suspects, and instead looked for evidence that would back their notion, a clear case of confirmation bias.

"Anything that contradicted their theory that Kavi Fix did it was either not collected or was not presented to you," Dorl told the jury.

Dorl argued that Fix's lies to police about having been at work that night until just before the crash were innocent. Fix made up the story and stuck to it because he did not want his parents to know he had been going out to bars that night in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anything Fix did as he walked around Downtown that night and tried to pick up women, Dorl said, were just things men Fix's age do, and there was nothing sinister about them, as she said prosecutors had implied.

Prosecutors rebut

Rice countered that the story Fix told police, which Fix changed piece by piece as police confronted him with evidence, was significant.

"If you are a truly innocent man, you don't have any reason to lie," Rice said. "The only reasonable conclusion when you look at all the evidence is that it was him."

Speaking earlier to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Rennicke argued that Fix's movements Downtown, by car and by foot, along with the many text messages he sent to women that night, and an encounter in a Downtown parking ramp in which he tried to kiss a woman he did not know, set a pattern. She urged the jury not to buy the notion of Fix as the victim, but rather as someone who was exactly where he wanted to be that night.

"This was not a case of wrong place, wrong time," she said. "It was a case of right place, right time. This is where he wanted to be."

