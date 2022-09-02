Jury finds Madison man guilty of first-degree murder for ex-girlfriend's gunshot death

A jury deliberated for about five hours Friday before finding a Madison man guilty of the murder of his former girlfriend, which happened last year on Madison's North Side with her fiance and two children close by.

The jury of eight women and four men found Tamas R. Smith, 52, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the fatal shooting of Keairra Fields, 31, as she sat in her fiance's SUV outside her apartment building early on the morning of July 4, 2021.

Fields was shot twice in the head shortly after arriving back at her apartment on Onsgard Road, and not long after her 10- and 14-year-old sons had gone went inside. The boys testified this week that they heard the shots, which sounded to them like rocks hitting a window, and looked out to see Smith running from the scene.

"This is not a close case, not by a longshot," Assistant District Attorney John Rice told jurors as he finished a final closing argument Friday morning. "The evidence in this case is overwhelming. There's too much of it to be a coincidence. No man is that unlucky."

Rice added, "He showed that woman no mercy."

Smith now faces a mandatory life prison sentence. Circuit Judge David Conway will decide at a later date when, if ever, Smith would be eligible to seek release from prison on extended supervision. The minimum time Smith must serve is 20 years, if deemed eligible to seek release.

During an interview with Madison detectives in Indiana following his arrest three days after the shooting, Smith at first claimed he was not in Madison when the shooting happened, but later said he may have been in town, but was not at the scene of the shooting.

He later argued that a physical limitation from a medical problem with his back made it impossible for him to have run from the scene, as Fields' sons and fiance had told police and testified in court.

Smith did not testify during the trial.

But testimony concerning Smith's medical records on Friday indicated he had had a surgical procedure in March 2020 to relieve back pain and had not complained since then about his back.

During Smith's trial this week, Fields' fiance, Gordon Sullivan, testified that he and Fields had been to a party on July 3 and returned to her apartment that night to find Smith there, who wanted to talk to Fields.

Sullivan testified he only knew Smith as "Snoop," and not his real name. After the discussion between Fields and Smith, he said, he drove Fields and the two boys to Sullivan's mother's home, but they only stayed a few minutes and decided to return to Fields' apartment.

The boys went inside, and as Fields opened her door, Smith walked up and shot her once in the head. Sullivan said he fell out of the driver's side door and ran, then turned and saw Smith come around the back of Sullivan's Chevy Suburban and fire another shot through the open driver's side door.

One of the boys testified that as Smith ran, Smith looked up toward the window where he and his brother were standing. In a 911 call, the older boy identified Smith by name to a dispatcher.

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes, in her closing argument, led jurors through testimony that showed where Smith was before, during and after the shooting, according to cellphone records, city street camera footage and Illinois Tollway records. She said the evidence clearly showed Smith driving from Troy Drive to the area near Fields' apartment before the shooting and parking his Chevy Tahoe.

Then afterward, she said, he is tracked driving back to Troy Drive. There, Keyes said, Smith woke up Victoria Frazier and told her his elderly mother had fallen and they needed to drive to Gary, Indiana, immediately.

Phone and Tollway records then trace Smith's phone and vehicle traveling toward Gary, Keyes said. Once there, Frazier told police, Smith wanted to sleep instead of going to see his mother, which led to an argument.

"His mom wasn't the reason he needed to get to Gary, Indiana," Keyes told the jury. "The murder he just committed was."

Frazier did not respond to a subpoena to testify at the trial. Prosecutors said it was because Smith, in recorded phone calls from jail, asked members of his family to persuade Frazier not to show up.

Prosecutors also said Smith tried to enlist a fellow jail inmate to kill Sullivan.

Smith's attorney, state Assistant Public Defender Ronald Benavides, argued that the alleged hitman plot was too "implausible" to be believed.

Benavides also asked the jury to consider gaps in the evidence -- Smith's health at the time, a failed identification of Smith by Sullivan during a photo lineup, a fence next to the driveway at Fields' apartment building that would have blocked Sullivan's view of the second shot, and the imprecise nature of locating a cellphone by using cell tower data. He also argued that none of the street camera images of the vehicle said to be Smith's showed the face of the driver or a license plate.

Benavides urged the jury to find there was reasonable doubt that Smith committed the crime.