Jury finds Madison man guilty of attempted homicide for shooting at 2 police officers

An armed robbery suspect intended to kill two Madison police officers who were among a group trying to arrest him last year, a jury ruled Thursday.

The jury of seven women and five men, after re-watching video evidence several times throughout the afternoon Thursday, found Syngleton Smith-Harston guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with two counts of being party to armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and identity theft.

Smith-Harston was shot and wounded by other officers who fired back.

Guilty findings were also entered by Circuit Judge David Conway on six counts of bail jumping after the verdicts had established that Smith-Harston, 24, of Madison, had committed crimes while he was free on bond for other alleged crimes at the time the robberies and shootings took place.

Smith-Harston still has six other open criminal cases, two of them involving felony charges. It will be decided later what is to be done with them.

He potentially faces decades in prison when he is sentenced by Conway on May 11.

The four-day trial drew a gallery of Madison police officers and their families and supporters who appeared relieved and pleased with the verdicts afterward.

According to court documents and trial testimony, Smith-Harston was one of two men sought for the Jan. 9, 2022, armed robbery of a cab driver, who had driven them to Madison's North Side, and a robbery the following night at Capitol Petro at Northport Drive and North Sherman Avenue.

Police were able to track the robbers in each case to an apartment at 1810 Northport Drive, where Smith-Harston and Cameron X. Smith, 23, had been staying. On Jan. 11, 2022, Smith and the 6-year-old son of his girlfriend left the apartment, and Smith was arrested.

Smith-Harston refused to come out, and claimed in testimony on Wednesday that he did not know police were out there because he had turned up the volume on the television so loud he could not hear anyone.

Smith-Harston eventually jumped from the second-story balcony to escape, then repeatedly fired toward Officers Tieranie de la Rosa and Sarah Boespflug.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess told the jury in his closing argument Thursday that Smith-Harston pulled the trigger until the gun was empty, and each of those pulls was an attempt to kill. But Smith-Harston's attorney, Charles Ver Hove, said there's no evidence in the form of ejected shell casings that Smith-Harston fired more than three times.

Ver Hove urged the jury to find Smith-Harston guilty of a lesser crime for the shootings, first-degree reckless endangerment. He never argued for acquittal on any of the charges.

Both Smith and Smith-Harston testified during the trial, offering what Hess characterized as "ridiculous" testimony intended to help Smith-Harston avoid convictions.

"They're really two peas in a pod," Hess told the jury. "Their statements are equally ridiculous."

After Smith's testimony on Tuesday, Conway said he had "witnessed a very clear instance of perjury," in light of statements Smith had made to a state Department of Corrections agent preparing for Smith's sentencing two weeks ago on two armed robbery convictions. Conway had sentenced Smith to 6½ years in prison.

In the statement, Smith told the agent Smith-Harston was there during the robberies. But he claimed on the witness stand he had been "misinterpreted" by the agent.

In his testimony, Smith claimed he was drunk the entire time he committed the cab driver and gas station robberies and does not recall anyone being with him when they occurred.

Smith-Harston testified Wednesday that he didn't know Smith was planning either robbery, telling the jury, "It was never a planned situation."

He also said that when he jumped from the balcony he just wanted to get away from police and avoid arrest so he could see his grandmother in Chicago the next day. He said he didn't realize he had the gun until he jumped over a fence and that he doesn't remember firing it.

"I never had any intention to physically harm them," he said of the officers, and apologized to them in court.

Hess said, however, that Smith-Harston "made the conscious decision to point the gun at people and shoot until he had no more rounds. This was intentional."

Each of Smith-Harston's attempted homicide convictions carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision, while the armed robbery convictions each carry up to 40 years. The firearm conviction carries up to 10 years and the identity theft carries up to six years. Each bail jumping conviction also carries up to six years.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

