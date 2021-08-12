Jury finds Madison man guilty in teen's 2019 shooting death

The second shot, Brown said, went into the car's back bumper as Holum tried to drive away — something that would be impossible if it was fired from inside the car.

Cardamone, along with colleague Schuyler Boggio, never disputed that Hamilton fired the gun that killed Holum. And while they did not assert he did so in self-defense, they theorized that Hamilton fired the gun because the other people in Holum's car were attacking Hamilton and trying to get his backpack away from him.

Cardamone said that from the conflicting statements Holum's friends made to police and in court, it was impossible to know what really happened in the car, providing reasonable doubt of Hamilton's guilt.

"What happened in the back of that car? What are you sure happened? Can you say you know?" Cardamone asked the jury as he began his closing argument. If they didn't know, he said, Hamilton could not be convicted.

He also said the police investigation was narrowly focused on Hamilton from the beginning, to the point it overlooked evidence that might have been pertinent.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the group experienced the chaos and trauma of seeing their friend die in front of them, and they tried to explain as best they could what happened.