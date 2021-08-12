Jury finds Madison man guilty in teen's 2019 shooting death

A man accused in the 2019 shooting death of a Dodgeville teen who had come to Madison with friends to buy drugs was found guilty Thursday night of first-degree reckless homicide.
The jury deliberated for nearly 3½ hours before delivering the verdict against Marcus T. Hamilton, 22, of Madison. He shot and killed Gunnar T. G. Holum, 18, on Dec. 14, 2019, during what was characterized during a four-day trial as a drug deal that turned into a robbery and then a shooting on Madison's South Side.
The reckless homicide charge did not require that prosecutors prove Hamilton intended to kill Holum, only that he acted with reckless disregard for human life. It carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Hamilton did not testify during his trial.
Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz will sentence Hamilton in about two months.
The jury also found Hamilton guilty of four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one for each of the four friends who were in Holum's car. Those convictions each carry up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision. Berz also ruled Hamilton is guilty of felony bail jumping, which carries up to six years.
The jury acquitted Hamilton of four counts of attempted armed robbery.
In closing arguments Thursday, Deputy District Attorney William Brown and Hamilton's lawyers differed on where Hamilton was when he fired the two shots. State assistant public defender Guy Cardamone asserted Hamilton was still in Holum's car. But Brown argued Hamilton was outside the car firing in, with the fatal shot traveling through Holum's seat and into his back.
The second shot, Brown said, went into the car's back bumper as Holum tried to drive away — something that would be impossible if it was fired from inside the car.
Cardamone, along with colleague Schuyler Boggio, never disputed that Hamilton fired the gun that killed Holum. And while they did not assert he did so in self-defense, they theorized that Hamilton fired the gun because the other people in Holum's car were attacking Hamilton and trying to get his backpack away from him.
Cardamone said that from the conflicting statements Holum's friends made to police and in court, it was impossible to know what really happened in the car, providing reasonable doubt of Hamilton's guilt.
"What happened in the back of that car? What are you sure happened? Can you say you know?" Cardamone asked the jury as he began his closing argument. If they didn't know, he said, Hamilton could not be convicted.
He also said the police investigation was narrowly focused on Hamilton from the beginning, to the point it overlooked evidence that might have been pertinent.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the group experienced the chaos and trauma of seeing their friend die in front of them, and they tried to explain as best they could what happened.
Holum and his friends came to Madison to buy "magic mushrooms" and ecstasy to celebrate Holum's graduation from welding school, Brown said, and admitted they lied to police initially when they said they came to buy marijuana.
"They're scared to death," he said. "Their friend had been shot. ... More suspicious it would have been if they had all come in and said exactly the same thing."
Brown discredited the defense as ever-shifting. Hamilton initially told police he wasn't involved in the incident, then shifted to say he had been robbed and kicked out of the car. But there was no testimony supporting that, Brown said. That defense, he said, showed "desperation."
That drew an objection from Cardamone, as "denigration of the defense." Brown responded, "That's not a real objection." Berz overruled the objection.
Brown also pointed out that after the shooting, as Hamilton left in a car driven by Brandon Hernandez, Hamilton said, "That went sideways." Hernandez was charged with aiding a felon.
Brown said Hamilton brought no drugs with him to sell, only a backpack that contained a handgun with an extended magazine. Holum's group, he said, had naively told Hamilton how much money they had to spend.
"This kid was gunned down and shot in the back for no reason," Brown said. "For absolutely no reason."