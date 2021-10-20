Jury finds ex-Madison teacher not guilty of child abuse

A jury found a former gym teacher at a Madison elementary school not guilty Wednesday of reckless, felony child abuse for opening a door into a 2nd-grader's forehead, causing a bump and a small abrasion.
"Opening doors — it's just not a crime," the teacher's defense attorney Jordan Loeb told the jury. "It's an accident."
Christopher Rumbelow, 62, was facing up to 1½ years in prison and two years of extended supervision for injuring the 8-year-old boy during the incident at Franklin Elementary School on April 1, 2019, but the jury determined Rumbelow's actions were not reckless and acquitted him on all charges. The case has been dismissed.
To be found guilty, Rumbelow must have caused the injury recklessly, meaning his actions created an "unreasonable risk of harm" and showed a "conscious disregard for the safety" of the boy, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Julie Genovese said.
State prosecutor Rebekah Rennicke argued that Rumbelow's actions were unreasonable because he should have known that the boy was right behind the door. The boy was kicking it. She said the door was opened "forcefully," showing a disregard for the 8-year-old's safety.
"How hard does someone have to push open a door to cause that?" she said of the "goose egg" on the boy's head.
Cynthia Lovell, the school nurse, said the boy had a one-inch long bump on his head, about a quarter of an inch wide, with a half-inch superficial cut. She said there were occasional dots of fresh blood.
Rumbelow, who is now retired after a more than 30-year teaching career in which he one multiple awards for his work as a physical education instructor, testified that the door was "big, old," and "heavy," with some natural resistance because of a door-closing mechanism on top. It had no windows. He said it took a bit of a push to get the door open, and he did not intend to hit the boy.
Rumbelow said he only opened the door about 14 to 16 inches, enough room to peek his head outside of the gym where the boy was. He was planning on asking the school social worker intern who was sitting with the boy whether she could bring him to another room to calm him down so the boy would stop disrupting class.
The boy had left gym class because he was upset that he had been seated next to another student who had been bullying him. The boy went to the bathroom, then came back and started loudly closing and opening doors to the gym, and then started banging and kicking on them.
Rumbelow went over once and opened the door to tell the boy to stop and either join class or go somewhere else, but the boy started banging even louder. Rumbelow left, but then came back and opened the same door, this time into the boy's head.
"He slammed the door on my face," the boy, who was 8 at the time, told a forensic interviewer in a video shown to the court.
Loeb said that's the boy's perspective on what happened, which makes sense because the door did hit him in the face. But Loeb noted that the door couldn't have been flung open because of the door-closing device. He also said the head is a sensitive area that swells up easily. The swelling started to go down after a few hours and was nonexistent after a few days, according to the nurse and photos.
"It doesn't take much force, unfortunately, for someone to get a bump on their head from that action," Loeb said.
Rumbelow said he was deeply remorseful for his mistake.
"It still makes me sick to my stomach," he said.