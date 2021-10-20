Jury finds ex-Madison teacher not guilty of child abuse

Rumbelow, who is now retired after a more than 30-year teaching career in which he one multiple awards for his work as a physical education instructor, testified that the door was "big, old," and "heavy," with some natural resistance because of a door-closing mechanism on top. It had no windows. He said it took a bit of a push to get the door open, and he did not intend to hit the boy.

Rumbelow said he only opened the door about 14 to 16 inches, enough room to peek his head outside of the gym where the boy was. He was planning on asking the school social worker intern who was sitting with the boy whether she could bring him to another room to calm him down so the boy would stop disrupting class.

The boy had left gym class because he was upset that he had been seated next to another student who had been bullying him. The boy went to the bathroom, then came back and started loudly closing and opening doors to the gym, and then started banging and kicking on them.

Rumbelow went over once and opened the door to tell the boy to stop and either join class or go somewhere else, but the boy started banging even louder. Rumbelow left, but then came back and opened the same door, this time into the boy's head.