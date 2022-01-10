Jurors in Chandler Halderson case see rifle allegedly used to kill his father

Halderson is alleged to have killed his parents at their Windsor home and then tried to burn their body parts in one of the family's two fireplaces before taking them to the L'Sai farm and an area along the Wisconsin River to dump.

Mellender was given the bag when picking up groceries on July 1 at Target, according to her testimony last week. That bag was then brought over to Halderson's home on July 2, prosecutors contend, the day after Halderson killed his parents.

Feeney said the bag was the only thing in the cart when it was found, and that there are no homes directly across or next to L'Sai's rural town of Cottage Grove property.

He said when he opened the bag, he first smelled cleaning supplies, which were quickly "overtaken by a rancid, putrid smell."

Testimony from the Sheriff's Office last week was that Bart's torso was found in a wooded area of the L'Sai property three days after Chandler had been seen in the area July 5, and that a deputy on the scene noticed turkey vultures flying above where the torso was found.