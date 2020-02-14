Juneau County snow plow operator critically injured in crash with train, police say

A Juneau County snow plow operator was critically injured in a crash with a train on Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway M near Highway 21 near Necedah, Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.
The plow operator was airlifted from the scene with critical injuries, Manke said.
No further details were available on the crash, which remains under investigation, Manke said.
