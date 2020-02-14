You are the owner of this article.
Juneau County snow plow operator critically injured in crash with train, police say
Juneau County snow plow operator critically injured in crash with train, police say

A Juneau County snow plow operator was critically injured in a crash with a train on Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway M near Highway 21 near Necedah, Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.

The plow operator was airlifted from the scene with critical injuries, Manke said.

No further details were available on the crash, which remains under investigation, Manke said.

