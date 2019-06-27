Jumping around at Camp Randall Stadium is a good idea, but jumping around in a boat in a drive-thru is not a good idea.
A juvenile learned that Wednesday afternoon, when he was ticketed for disorderly conduct for allegedly climbing into a boat being pulled behind a vehicle at the drive-thru for McDonald's on Dryden Drive on the city's North Side.
The incident happened at about 5 p.m.
"The driver said the juvenile jumped inside of the boat he was towing, then jumped out while fleeing the area," said public information officer Julie Laundrie.
Nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged from the boat, but the owner was disturbed by the youth jumping into the boat.
"While the offending juvenile was being arrested, other juveniles in the area disagreed, so all were ticketed and released to their parents," Laundrie said.