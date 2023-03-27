'Whining.' 'Stubborn.' 'Utterly unhelpful.'

That's how a Dane County judge described the behavior of an attorney representing the owners of the former Paisan's building in a lawsuit over an unpaid utility bill. The lawyer's miscues mean the building owner is now on the hook for the full amount.

Greg Rice and Rice Investors LLC, the owners of the Downtown building at 131 W. Wilson St., must pay about $258,000 to Madison Gas and Electric in a default judgment handed down by Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on Monday.

Rice had a chance to keep the litigation against him from being settled so soon. But his attorney, Cynthia Fiene, didn't meet a deadline to respond to the lawsuit because she couldn't figure out the court's electronic filing system, according to court records.

Fiene didn't send her response to the lawsuit to MGE's lawyers either, which could have been sent via fax, mail, delivered in person or possibly by email.

"An attorney who refuses to become proficient with e-filing must either hire staff to do so or move to an area of law other than litigation," Frost said. "The statute does not provide an exception for attorneys who hate technology or find themselves struggling to become proficient at it."

Fiene did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Fiene had until Aug. 29 to respond to the lawsuit, 20 days after MGE first served its complaint on Rice. But Fiene didn't file anything until after the court had closed on Aug. 29, Frost said.

"This is careless, not excusable neglect," Frost said.

On Aug. 31, MGE asked the court to rule in its favor since Rice's answer to the lawsuit was late. Rice asked the court to dismiss the claims against him. Frost ruled in favor of MGE last week.

Fiene accused MGE attorneys of misconduct without providing any evidence to support the claim, Frost said.

"As the saying goes, people in glass houses should not throw stones," Frost said.

Frost's rulings on Rice's unpaid utility bills come after more than a year of legal battles over the derelict, deteriorating Downtown building that overlooks Lake Monona and once housed the popular Paisan's Restaurant.

A Dane County judge found Rice in contempt last June for failing to perform court-ordered inspections of the building. The building has been closed three times since September 2021 over a crumbling underground parking garage that is currently being held up by about 3,200 metal braces.

Plans for redeveloping the property continue to work their way through the city approval process. The proposal from developer Terrence Wall would demolish the building and erect a $35 million, 15-story structure with apartments and space for businesses.

In January, the city's Plan Commission approved the development, which will go to the Urban Design Commission for final approval on Wednesday.