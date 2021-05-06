Judge tosses Rasta lawsuit against city and officials over shuttered Downtown church

The city maintained that the building could not be operated as a church because of building code violations, and had also found that work done on the building's interior had been done improperly and without permits.

Police raided the would-be church in May 2019, after it had been open since March of that year. Though Schworck and Bangert re-opened it in July 2019, after court prohibitions against them being there were lifted, the two were later evicted from the property by Kaur, again after the city had shut it down for the previous code violations.

A Dane County judge granted the eviction in October 2019, finding the pair had breached its lease with Kaur by illegally selling marijuana at the property.

Criminal charges remain pending against Schworck and Bangert in Dane County Circuit Court.

The eviction was the substantial burden placed on their religious practices, the pair maintained, but Conley said that without admissible evidence, no reasonable jury could find that the city and its officials were linked to the eviction, despite assertions from Schworck and Bangert that the city pressured Kaur to evict them from the building. And even assuming city officials treated the church unfairly during permitting or inspection processes, he wrote, there's no evidence linking that treatment to the eviction.