Judge tosses lawsuit over victim's exclusion from discussions about Quintez Cephus' UW reinstatement

A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit brought against the University of Wisconsin System over its decision to reinstate former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Cephus.

In a 21-page decision, U.S. District Judge William Conley wrote that the woman, referred to in the matter only as "Jane Doe," had not provided sufficient evidence that UW violated the federal gender-equity law known as Title IX by rushing a re-admittance process for Cephus, once he had been acquitted of sexual assault criminal charges, without giving the woman a chance for input into that decision.

Cephus is not referred to by name in the decision, but simply as "Player 1."

"While sympathetic to plaintiff's hurt and distrust about the UW's sudden about-face, particularly after rebuffing requests by plaintiff's counsel to be able to respond to Player 1's petition," Conley wrote, "the court will grant defendants' motion for summary judgment because she has articulated no viable legal grounds for judicial relief under the circumstances."

But while finding UW was correct on the law, Conley wrote the decision to reinstate Cephus may have been driven by a desire to avoid a lawsuit, or "to get an important player back on the football field."

In a statement, John Clune, one of the woman's attorneys, said the team will take a few days to consider the ruling, but an appeal seems likely.

"Though we are disappointed with the ruling, we appreciated many of the judge's comments about the UW's behavior," Clune wrote. "The handling of this situation was at best highly suspect and the judge's order today hints at the same."

He added: "Regardless of what happens, our client is proud that her case forced the Board of Regents to change the state rule so that rape victims can never be excluded from Title IX proceedings again. That alone was worth her efforts."

UW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The woman filed the lawsuit in September 2020, more than a year after Cephus, a star wide receiver, was acquitted of sexual assault charges in Dane County Circuit Court. Cephus had been expelled from UW-Madison in early 2019 after a Title IX investigation began in the fall of 2018, which looked into allegations that the woman, along with another woman, had been sexually assaulted by Cephus at an apartment near the UW-Madison campus in April 2018.

After Cephus' acquittal, now-former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank granted Cephus' petition for reinstatement to UW without seeking input from the woman or her attorneys. The woman's lawsuit alleged that decision violated Title IX. Blank was originally a defendant in the lawsuit but was dismissed in November.

Cephus re-joined the Badgers football team for most of the 2019 season and left school at the end of the season to pursue a National Football League career. He was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, played in 13 games during the 2020 season and in five games in an injury-shortened 2021 season.

Cephus has also sued UW, alleging the school violated his due process rights. That lawsuit is still pending.

In his opinion, Conley wrote that UW correctly showed that there was nothing in the UW Administrative Code that would have required Blank to notify the woman before deciding to reinstate Cephus, or that she be given a chance to respond to new evidence.

However, he wrote, "the suddenness of the reversal without any input from the (woman) appears to have been driven by at best a desire to avoid an arguable liability for having suspended and expelled Player 1 in response to his acquittal on criminal sexual assault charges less than two weeks before, or at worse, a desire to get an important player back on the football field in time for the opening of UW's football season."

"Poor optics" are not actionable under Title IX, Conley wrote, but "the UW's haste in reversing field even without considering input from the (woman) may be enough for a reasonable trier of fact to find the UW acted with deliberate indifference to (the woman's) having suffered from sexual harassment and what may still have been civilly actionable sexual assault."

While the UW's finding that the woman was sexually harassed still stands, Conley wrote, it had to sting that UW backed away from its initial finding of sexual assault after the woman testified at a trial that resulted in Cephus' acquittal.

"Whether the ultimate ruling would have been the same," Conley wrote, "to impose it without allowing the (woman) the chance to respond to evidence filtered by one side must have felt like a betrayal."

Regardless, the woman did not provide evidence that her harassment was so severe and pervasive that it deprived her of educational opportunities, Conley wrote, which she would have had to show to prove her Title IX claim. While she argued that Cephus' reinstatement alone was enough to constitute severe deprivation, Conley wrote, appellate courts have said emotional harm is not enough, and that "something more than a general sense of unfairness or discomfort" is required, especially given that the woman never interacted again with Cephus or even saw him on campus.

The woman continued her studies at UW-Madison, participated in several student groups and graduated with a good grade point average in under four years.

"This court is particularly sympathetic to (the woman's) argument that she achieved all of these milestones in spite of her suffering through a sexual assault and harassment, as well as its inordinately long aftermath that still has not ended, rather than because she was unaffected," Conley wrote.

But there is nothing that would support a jury's finding that her general anxiety was so "severe, pervasive and objectively offensive" that it undermined her educational experience, Conley wrote.

The woman also did not show she was directly denied the benefits of UW's educational programs, or that she was discriminated against during Cephus' reinstatement process based on her gender, he wrote.