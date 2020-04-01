Judge to hear arguments in voting cases, could make rulings on election

As a federal judge nears a decision about whether to postpone Wisconsin's April 7 election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday that requests for absentee ballots have passed the 1 million mark.
And in a court filing Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said in the face of a staffing shortage at Wisconsin's polling places caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers, admitting that their numbers aren't likely to satisfy staffing needs.
Among other races, voters in Tuesday's election will weigh in on the Democratic presidential nominee and elect a justice to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Conley could make rulings in three election-related federal lawsuits that seek to push back the April 7 election or relax some voting rules to make it easier for the public to cast ballots. A hearing on the cases is scheduled to take place through the Zoom video platform on Wednesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, the Elections Commission said, just over 1 million absentee ballot applications had been received by municipal clerks in Wisconsin. Clerks have sent out 1,028,734 ballots and have received 387,833 from voters.
The commission notes that the number of requests doesn't include absentee ballot requests that have not yet been entered into the state system by clerks, including emailed requests, mailed requests or requests by voters that require the clerk to approve a photo identification, so the number of ballot requests may actually be higher.
The number of absentee ballots requested is close to equaling the total number of ballots cast during the spring 2019 election. The highest number of ballots cast in recent spring elections was in 2016, with more than 2.1 million ballots cast. No recent spring election comes close to spring 2020 in the number of absentee ballots issued.
In the face of COVID-19, the Elections Commission and municipal clerks have encouraged voters to cast absentee ballots to avoid having to go to the polls on April 7, where municipalities have run into shortages of poll workers, causing some municipalities to be unable to staff polling places at all. Others have reduced the number of polling places by combining them. But close contact among voters and poll workers had remained a concern because of the spread of COVID-19.
Despite the state's issuance of a "safer at home" order on March 24, which directed Wisconsin residents to remain home and ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and public places, Evers has said he does not intend to stop in-person absentee voting or cancel voting at polls on April 7.
Conley will issue rulings in three lawsuits. One brought by the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin that asks Conley to extend deadlines for absentee voting and waive the voter ID requirement for absentee voting, along with the proof-of-residence requirement for voter registration.
A second lawsuit, brought by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, asks to waive a requirement that absentee voters have a witness sign their ballot and fill in their address, saying it poses a barrier to older or medically vulnerable voters who live alone. The third lawsuit, filed a group of union and minority organizations, asks to postpone the April 7 election.
In a court filing on Monday, the city of Madison also asked Conley to postpone the election, citing a shortage of poll workers. The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also called Wednesday for postponement of the election, with an eye toward voting entirely by mail.
