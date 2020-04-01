Judge to hear arguments in voting cases, could make rulings on election

As a federal judge nears a decision about whether to postpone Wisconsin's April 7 election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday that requests for absentee ballots have passed the 1 million mark.

And in a court filing Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said in the face of a staffing shortage at Wisconsin's polling places caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers, admitting that their numbers aren't likely to satisfy staffing needs.

Among other races, voters in Tuesday's election will weigh in on the Democratic presidential nominee and elect a justice to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Conley could make rulings in three election-related federal lawsuits that seek to push back the April 7 election or relax some voting rules to make it easier for the public to cast ballots. A hearing on the cases is scheduled to take place through the Zoom video platform on Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, the Elections Commission said, just over 1 million absentee ballot applications had been received by municipal clerks in Wisconsin. Clerks have sent out 1,028,734 ballots and have received 387,833 from voters.

