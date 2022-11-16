Judge tells drunken driver, 'You need prison,' and gives him 18 years for crash that killed 3 teens

A man who drove his car drunk at more than 160 mph when he smashed into another car and killed its three teenage occupants will spend 18 years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz, weighing whether to give Eric N. Mehring, 31, of Madison, consecutive or concurrent sentences for three counts of homicide by drunken driving, said Wednesday she had to account for each of the lives taken in the Oct. 2, 2021, crash on Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton and sentenced him to three consecutive terms of six years apiece.

That will be followed by 12 years of extended supervision.

The crash instantly killed Middleton High School seniors John “Jack” Miller, 17, and Evan Kratochwill, 18, along with Madison West senior Simon Bilessi, 17. Dozens of letters sent to Berz, many seeking the maximum sentence for Mehring, described in emotional terms the loss of the young men to their families and to the community.

For Mehring, the maximum would have been 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision for each of the three convictions.

"Here's the thing," Berz said. "You do not need prison because it has treatment that is not available in the community. You do not need prison because you are denying responsibility for your actions. I don't even think you need prison to protect the public. You need prison, quite frankly, because it would depreciate the seriousness of the offense not to send you to prison. It's really that simple."

"I know it's hard because going into this we were hoping, we weren't expecting but we were hoping, to get the maximum," Jack Miller's sister, Sarah Miller, said after the emotional three-hour hearing. "Knowing that, I'm very grateful that it wasn't close to the minimum, a little more close than I would be comfortable with, but better than it could have been."

In a statement released later, however, the Miller family said it is "disappointed that the maximum sentence was not given to someone who had so many opportunities to have prevented this tragedy and yet chose otherwise. While today’s sentencing will never bring back these three young men, they deserved justice to be served."

'Obliterated' lives

A blood analysis after the crash found Mehring was driving his Jaguar with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.214%. The legal limit for drivers is 0.08%. Court documents had stated he was going 75 mph at the time of the crash, based partly on Mehring's statements.

But Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the car's airbag unit, shipped to France for data extraction, revealed later that five seconds before impact the Jaguar was going 160.53 mph, and it was going 160.22 mph on impact, with no attempt made to brake.

"Mr. Mehring did everything wrong that night," Brown said. "He literally obliterated three young lives that night because of his decisions."

The investigation found Mehring drank alcohol at home for a few hours, then went to Target where he bought another bottle that remained unopened — and shoplifted some items, Brown said — then stopped at two Pine Bluff bars where he drank more.

Brown sought a sentence of 30 to 39 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

Mehring's lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, did not recommend a specific sentence but asked Berz to consider that the functional minimum sentence Mehring faced is one year in prison on each conviction. He urged Berz not to be swayed by the anger expressed toward Mehring and said concurrent sentences were proper for Mehring because each of the deaths arose from the same event.

Van Wagner also argued that before the crash Mehring had led an "exemplary life" and now feels sorrow and guilt over what happened. With alcohol restrictions imposed by the state Department of Corrections, Van Wagner said, Mehring would not be a danger to the public.

Mehring said his slide into alcoholism and depression followed the deaths of his grandmother and his father during the two years prior to the crash and the breakup of his marriage.

"'I am sorry' is a woefully underpowered statement for how I feel about my choices and my actions that brought us here today," Mehring said. He said he was not honest with himself about his relationship with alcohol and made decisions "which had truly horrific consequences."

But, he said, "my actions and my choices are entirely my responsibility."

'A nightmare'

Mehring's comments followed heart-rending statements made in court by the families of Miller and Bilessi. Bilessi's aunt, Aline Ndoyi, wept as she recalled Bilessi coming from France to live with her family and being accepted as another brother to her children, and how he excelled at soccer.

"He was no perfect child," she said, "but boy, he made things easy."

Speaking of being awakened with news of his death, she said, "This is a nightmare. No parent should have to go through this. Ever."

Miller's mother, Lori Reesor, said her son survived leukemia and never complained about the pain he endured through his treatment.

"Watching Jack ring the cancer-free bell at the end of his treatment brought what we thought was the end of our darkest days," Reesor said. "We battled often with the reality that we might lose Jack to cancer way before his time. We had no idea on the day he was declared cancer free that we would lose Jack before his time but not to leukemia but to the reckless, senseless, decisions that Eric Mehring made 17 months later."

John Miller, father of Jack Miller, said Mehring "murdered" his son and his son's friends.

"This wasn't an accident," he said. "This was an adult who knew what he was doing that night. He'd gone to college. He has a job. This isn't some random-type scenario."

"He knew that he was traveling the speed of a racecar," Miller said.

He said Mehring should be given no credit for pleading guilty because he was only selfishly seeking a lesser sentence.

But the early plea was one of the positive things Mehring had going for him, Berz said, along with his lack of a prior record and spotless behavior while free on bail. She urged Mehring after giving him his sentence to remain positive.

"Mr. Mehring, you have the capacity to be a positive force in people's lives, be they fellow inmates, be they out in the community," Berz said. "You are motivated to do that at this point in time, that's clear."