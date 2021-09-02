 Skip to main content
Judge taken by ambulance from Dane County Courthouse after feeling ill during court
A Dane County judge was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after becoming ill in court Thursday morning. 

Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell was presiding over Thursday's drug court session when he became ill and put his head down on the bench, said Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, Dane County's presiding judge.  She said she did not know what symptoms he was experiencing, other than grogginess, but she said he never lost consciousness and remained conscious as emergency medical personnel arrived.

Everett Mitchell

Mitchell

Bailey-Rihn said Mitchell's vital signs were good and he was able to walk to a stretcher before being taken from the courthouse by ambulance. She said he remained at St. Mary's Hospital on Thursday afternoon for observation. 

In what is probably a coincidence, a cook in the courthouse cafeteria was also taken by ambulance from the courthouse on Thursday morning for a possible heart issue, Bailey-Rihn said. She said she asked county building maintenance staff to check the air quality in the building to make sure nothing was amiss.

Mitchell, 44, has served Dane County Circuit Court Branch 4 since he was elected in 2016. He is currently the court's presiding juvenile court judge. Mitchell is also pastor of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison.

