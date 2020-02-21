Judge sides with McFarland in Madison's lawsuit over annexation

The village of McFarland is not bound by an agreement between the city of Madison and the town of Blooming Grove and may annex a disputed 148 acres adjacent to the city and the village, a Dane County judge ruled Thursday.
Circuit Judge Richard Niess dismissed Madison's lawsuit against McFarland and a group of landowners, finding McFarland is entitled to annex the disputed land despite an agreement between Madison and Blooming Grove, where the land is located.
Niess also said a common law rule that governs annexation disputes between municipalities does not apply to this case.
Madison is considering an appeal.
"The city is disappointed by the ruling and will consider our options moving forward, including whether to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals," Assistant City Attorney Doran Viste said.
Madison sued McFarland in January 2019 after McFarland took steps to annex the acreage along Storck Road north of Siggelkow Road, near the Secret Places neighborhood in Madison, contending McFarland was barred from doing that because of a state-approved cooperative plan between Madison and Blooming Grove.
You have free articles remaining.
The 2006 cooperative plan set terms for the eventual absorption of Blooming Grove into the city of Madison, which will happen when the town dissolves on Oct. 31, 2027.
Madison argued that McFarland's annexation of the land, because it alters the boundaries of Blooming Grove and McFarland, is barred by a state law that governs cooperative plans. McFarland said the statute only limits the annexation rights of parties to the cooperative plan -- Madison and Blooming Grove, in this case.
Niess agreed with McFarland. He wrote that while one passage of the law, read in isolation, may indicate that others who are not parties to a cooperative plan are bound by its limits, in the context of the entire statute that interpretation is not correct.
"This should not be surprising, since the whole purpose of a cooperative plan is to freeze boundaries by agreement between the parties to the plan for a defined period of time," Niess wrote. He questioned why the statute would be written as it was, to define the rights and relationships between the parties of a cooperative plan, if it also is to affect municipalities that are not a party to the plan.
"How does a contract between the parties deprive strangers to the contract of statutory annexation rights they would otherwise enjoy?" Niess wrote. "If the Legislature had intended such extra-contractural deprivation, it would have stated as much in unequivocal language. It did not, and this court is not at liberty to supply the missing language, especially where doing so results in canceling rights expressly accorded to (McFarland and the disputed property's owners) by the Legislature."
He also wrote the so-called Rule of Precedence doesn't apply because the case does not involve competing annexations. Only the state Supreme Court, which adopted the rule, can decide whether the rule would apply in cases like this one, Niess wrote.