Judge sides with McFarland in Madison's lawsuit over annexation

The 2006 cooperative plan set terms for the eventual absorption of Blooming Grove into the city of Madison, which will happen when the town dissolves on Oct. 31, 2027.

Madison argued that McFarland's annexation of the land, because it alters the boundaries of Blooming Grove and McFarland, is barred by a state law that governs cooperative plans. McFarland said the statute only limits the annexation rights of parties to the cooperative plan -- Madison and Blooming Grove, in this case.

Niess agreed with McFarland. He wrote that while one passage of the law, read in isolation, may indicate that others who are not parties to a cooperative plan are bound by its limits, in the context of the entire statute that interpretation is not correct.

"This should not be surprising, since the whole purpose of a cooperative plan is to freeze boundaries by agreement between the parties to the plan for a defined period of time," Niess wrote. He questioned why the statute would be written as it was, to define the rights and relationships between the parties of a cooperative plan, if it also is to affect municipalities that are not a party to the plan.