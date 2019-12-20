Judge sentences man to 20 years in prison for sex assault on Downtown street

A Madison man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault last year of a UW-Madison graduate student, who in a 28-minute statement to the court vowed that despite everything that happened to her, she had been ready to testify at a trial -- and had been ready to forgive him.
"You don't know me, but I was prepared to forgive you," the woman told Dorian L. Wade, 29. "To come to a place of mutual understanding and regret and move on from this nightmare. Deep down, I think that everybody deserves that. But you make it harder for me to forgive you when you continue to deflect and minimize what you did."
Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, who said Wade's sentence for second-degree sexual assault could have been shorter had he just told the court and his family the truth about what he did, said Wade's statement to a state Department of Corrections agent, summarized in a pre-sentence report, was simply not truthful in the face of the guilty plea Wade entered in September.
"In this case, the enormous array of physical facts show that what you say about consensual sex in a car was a lie," McNamara said. The woman told police, and said again in court Friday, she was approached from behind, pulled into bushes near the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Blair Street early on April 7, 2018, then raped. She sustained multiple injuries that included cuts, bruises, and bleeding scrapes and scratches, among other injuries. Her clothing was torn and she had dirt on her knees.
Wade told the DOC agent, McNamara said, that the woman was walking on the street and had willingly gotten into Wade's car and had sex with Wade, then got mad because Wade left her behind when he drove off to meet his cousin.
"You ask me to extend mercy in the face of fabrication and fantasy," McNamara said. "It can't possibly be the truth."
The victim was more direct.
"Hearing the story that you have weaved, your version of what happened that night, was insulting," she said. "I know what happened and you do, too. Despite saying the word 'guilty' in front of your family and me and my family and the judge, I still wonder whether you really believe that you are."
Milwaukee County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson, who prosecuted the case to avoid an apparent conflict of interest in the Dane County DA's Office, asked for an 18-year prison sentence, with 10 years of extended supervision to follow. Wade's lawyer, Jason Gonzalez, asked for a four-year prison sentence, with 10 years of extended supervision.
McNamara said he had been considering a lesser sentence than the 20 years he handed down, plus 10 years of extended supervision.
"I wanted to give you credit for truthfulness, cooperation and remorse but you block that by continuing to lie," McNamara said.
When Wade spoke in court, he was brief. He said he wanted to apologize to the woman and her family and to his own family.
"I'm truly remorseful and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said.
The woman, in her statement in court, detailed events of that night, the thoughts that went through her head as they were happening, how she tried to focus on a podcast playing from her phone, lying on the sidewalk just feet away, to keep from thinking about what was happening to her, and the difficulty she had finding anyone to help her on the street at 3:30 a.m., having left her phone behind when she ultimately ran from Wade.
Because her phone contained a trove of personal information, she feared Wade might look for her after his bail was posted. She sold her condo and moved to an apartment in an area where police thought she would be safe, and tried to erase any trace of herself from social media and her employer's website.