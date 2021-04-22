Judge sentences man to 42 months in prison for "almost inexplicable" fraud schemes

A Madison businessman who pleaded guilty last year to using bank information belonging to the Libyan government to pay business taxes and for lying on applications for coronavirus relief loans told a federal judge Thursday he had learned his lesson and would not commit any more crimes.

But U.S. District Judge William Conley wasn't buying it, telling Ahmad Kanan, 49, that those were the same sentiments he expressed more than 10 years ago to a federal judge in Vermont before he got a 37-month prison sentence for bank, wire and tax fraud.

Instead of the time-served sentence Kanan pleaded for, Conley sentenced Kanan on Thursday to 3½ years in prison, well above the range calculated under advisory federal sentencing guidelines.

Conley said the guideline range didn't begin to realistically address Kanan's crimes or his history. He said he would have imposed the 42-month sentence regardless of how the guidelines were calculated for Kanan.

"The defendant's continuing fraudulent conduct is truly puzzling," Conley said. "Raised by a still-supportive family and reportedly committed to his parents, siblings, wife and children, his self-destructive conduct is almost inexplicable."

Kanan made repeated decisions that harmed his family and jeopardized their future, Conley said.