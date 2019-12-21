Judge sentences Madison man to 20 years in prison for sex assault on Downtown street

A Madison man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault last year of a UW-Madison graduate student, who in a 28-minute statement to the court vowed that despite everything that happened to her, she had been ready to testify at a trial — and had been ready to forgive him.

“You don’t know me, but I was prepared to forgive you,” the woman told Dorian L. Wade, 29. “To come to a place of mutual understanding and regret and move on from this nightmare. Deep down, I think that everybody deserves that. But you make it harder for me to forgive you when you continue to deflect and minimize what you did.”

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, who said Wade’s sentence for second-degree sexual assault could have been shorter had he just told the court and his family the truth about what he did, said Wade’s statement to a state Department of Corrections agent, summarized in a pre-sentence report, was simply not truthful in the face of the guilty plea Wade entered in September.