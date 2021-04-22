Judge sentences Madison man to 42 months in prison for 'almost inexplicable' fraud schemes

A Madison businessman who pleaded guilty last year to using bank information belonging to the Libyan government to pay business taxes and for lying on applications for coronavirus relief loans told a federal judge Thursday he had learned his lesson and would not commit any more crimes.
But U.S. District Judge William Conley wasn’t buying it, telling Ahmad Kanan, 49, that those were the same sentiments he expressed more than 10 years ago to a federal judge in Vermont before he got a 37-month prison sentence for bank, wire and tax fraud.
Instead of the time-served sentence Kanan pleaded for, Conley sentenced Kanan on Thursday to 3½ years in prison, well above the range calculated under advisory federal sentencing guidelines.
Conley said the guideline range didn’t begin to realistically address Kanan’s crimes or his history. He said he would have imposed the 42-month sentence regardless of how the guidelines were calculated for Kanan.
“The defendant’s continuing fraudulent conduct is truly puzzling,” Conley said. “Raised by a still-supportive family and reportedly committed to his parents, siblings, wife and children, his self-destructive conduct is almost inexplicable.”
Kanan made repeated decisions that harmed his family and jeopardized their future, Conley said.
“There is no doubt the defendant is intelligent, having earned multiple degrees in engineering and possessing skills that have been the envy of others,” Conley said. “Yet he seems addicted to the con game, perhaps in the same way that an addicted gambler will double down on bets until the inevitable crash, either for the thrill of the bet or because of the deeper self-destructive impulse or in the promise of a quick buck.”
Kanan was charged in September 2019 with device fraud. Court documents state Kanan’s wife owned majority shares of a company that ran a BP gas station and a Clark station in Janesville, and Kanan ran the businesses. The properties have since changed hands.
In July 2017, state investigators found someone provided the Libyan Embassy’s bank account details to pay $83,783 in sales tax, penalties and interest for the BP station. The same user again used the account to pay $108,052 in sales and use taxes for the station.
Investigators found Kanan had made the payments to the state Department of Revenue through its MyTax Account online service.
Kanan was allowed to remain free after his 2019 arrest. Then in June 2020, he was arrested again after making fraudulent applications for bank loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, as chief executive of a technology startup called Altin Labs. Kanan’s firm had received seed money from a Wisconsin startup accelerator to develop a machine that monitors the performance of manufacturing equipment in real time.
From then on, Kanan remained in custody.
In court Thursday, Conley called Kanan “one of the most outrageous white-collar criminals I’ve faced,” first for his failure to learn from his Vermont fraud, then committing a third fraud while under supervised release for his second offense.
In a 20-minute statement, Kanan apologized to his family and supporters for his actions and to the court, which had allowed him to transfer his parole to Wisconsin from Vermont in 2012 following his first fraud conviction.
“I know that my conduct betrayed the trust of the court and dishonored the chances I was given,” Kanan said. “For that I pray that the honorable court would accept my utmost sincere apologies and deepest regret for my misconduct.”
He said he was in court today because of his failings to the court, his parents, his wife, his children, his faith and to his own promises. He said he should have known better.
“My failings tarnished everything I hold dear and in the process, I turned into a recidivist who disregarded the law and threw away everything I was given,” Kanan said.
Kanan went on to argue for a time-served sentence, saying that his experience being in jail under COVID-19 restrictions has been beyond punishment. He said the experience was harsher than his earlier time in prison, and at the end of Thursday’s hearing, he asked to be sent to prison as soon as possible.