Judge sentences Madison man to 42 months in prison for 'almost inexplicable' fraud schemes

From then on, Kanan remained in custody.

In court Thursday, Conley called Kanan “one of the most outrageous white-collar criminals I’ve faced,” first for his failure to learn from his Vermont fraud, then committing a third fraud while under supervised release for his second offense.

In a 20-minute statement, Kanan apologized to his family and supporters for his actions and to the court, which had allowed him to transfer his parole to Wisconsin from Vermont in 2012 following his first fraud conviction.

“I know that my conduct betrayed the trust of the court and dishonored the chances I was given,” Kanan said. “For that I pray that the honorable court would accept my utmost sincere apologies and deepest regret for my misconduct.”

He said he was in court today because of his failings to the court, his parents, his wife, his children, his faith and to his own promises. He said he should have known better.

“My failings tarnished everything I hold dear and in the process, I turned into a recidivist who disregarded the law and threw away everything I was given,” Kanan said.