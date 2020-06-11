Judge rules evidence sufficient to sustain homicide charge in Fitchburg shooting, but will consider move to juvenile court

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser argued there was no need for added time, and that the additional information would not be helpful. In any case, Moeser said, if found guilty of the crime, which carries a mandatory life sentence, Sanders would not be housed immediately in the adult correctional system, but would be at the state's only institution for boys, Lincoln Hills, until he is 18, and then would likely be transferred to a transitional setting at Racine.

But Colás said while he isn't ruling on the waiver at this point, he would give Cornia six weeks to gather evidence, including a psychiatric or psychological report. The hearing is scheduled to resume on July 28.

Earlier in Thursday's hearing, Colás denied a motion by Cornia to dismiss the case against Sanders, finding that a key witness is considered a citizen informant who was an eyewitness to events. Cornia had argued the man, Jamal D. Nelson, provided information to police to better the outcome of criminal charges Nelson currently faces. He faces six counts of manufacture or delivery of cocaine in Dane County.