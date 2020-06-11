Judge rules evidence sufficient to sustain homicide charge in Fitchburg shooting, but will consider move to juvenile court

A Dane County judge said Thursday there is enough evidence to try a 15-year-old boy charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 25 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at his home in Fitchburg.
But Circuit Judge Juan Colás granted the lawyer for Myjee T. Sanders more time to gather evidence that could support shifting the case from adult court to juvenile court.
Sanders is charged with shooting Shay Watson to death in the garage of Watson's home on Lyman Lane in Fitchburg. A criminal complaint states the shooting happened after Sanders attempted to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson.
Under Wisconsin law, in cases of first-degree intentional homicide adult courts have automatic jurisdiction when a suspect is age 10 or older. But under certain circumstances, a case can be transferred to juvenile court in a procedure called a reverse waiver.
In order for a court to grant a reverse waiver, counsel for the juvenile must prove that the juvenile could not receive adequate treatment in the criminal justice system, that transferring the case to the juvenile system would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense, and that it is not necessary to keep the case in adult court in order to deter other juveniles from committing the same crime.
Sanders' lawyer, Reed Cornia, told Colás that in order to meet the heavy burden required under the law, he needs more time to gather information, including police reports, juvenile court records, school records, and a psychological examination, to show that Sanders' case belongs in the juvenile system.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser argued there was no need for added time, and that the additional information would not be helpful. In any case, Moeser said, if found guilty of the crime, which carries a mandatory life sentence, Sanders would not be housed immediately in the adult correctional system, but would be at the state's only institution for boys, Lincoln Hills, until he is 18, and then would likely be transferred to a transitional setting at Racine.
But Colás said while he isn't ruling on the waiver at this point, he would give Cornia six weeks to gather evidence, including a psychiatric or psychological report. The hearing is scheduled to resume on July 28.
Earlier in Thursday's hearing, Colás denied a motion by Cornia to dismiss the case against Sanders, finding that a key witness is considered a citizen informant who was an eyewitness to events. Cornia had argued the man, Jamal D. Nelson, provided information to police to better the outcome of criminal charges Nelson currently faces. He faces six counts of manufacture or delivery of cocaine in Dane County.
Colás ruled there was probable cause to order a trial for Sanders after testimony by Fitchburg police Detective Matthew Wiza. Wiza testified that Nelson had become a person of interest in the case and was interviewed by police in Illinois after his arrest there following a multi-county, high-speed chase that resulted in damage to several police squad cars.
During an initial interview, Wiza said, Nelson said he and Sanders went to Watson's home to buy marijuana, and Nelson was told to park a block away.
Nelson told police Sanders tried to grab the marijuana from Watson. A struggle ensued and Sanders pulled out a gun and fired, Wiza said.
At first, Wiza said, Nelson said Sanders shot Watson in the face. But in a subsequent interview, Nelson told police Sanders shot Watson as Watson was headed toward a door leading from the garage to the basement of the home.
An autopsy found Watson had been shot in the back of the head, Wiza testified.
On cross-examination by Cornia, Wiza said he was aware that Nelson had been involved in the high-speed chase with police, but Wiza said no promises or deals were offered to Nelson for his statement.
Cornia argued that because Nelson was the only person to identify Sanders as the shooter, and because Nelson stood to gain by making a statement to police, probable cause that Sanders committed the crime had not been proven.
Colás disagreed and said there was sufficient probable cause.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.