Judge: Reporters must testify at trial of 2 charged with attacking state senator

Reynolds ruled that those conditions — the information is highly relevant, the information is necessary to a legal proceeding, the information is not obtainable from another source, and there is an overriding public interest in the disclosure of the information — were met by prosecutors.

Friedman argued prosecutors could instead present news articles to the jury as evidence without the reporters' testimony. He also argued there were many other people who were there when Carpenter was beaten who could provide the same information and are not news reporters.

In his brief, Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey said two of the three reporters gave statements to police. Neither identified any other people who were present or said they talked to any other witnesses to prepare stories on the incident. Veeser, who did not speak with police, only tweeted a photo of Carpenter on the ground and did not write a story at all, Humphrey wrote.

Humphrey argued that observations by Pittman, Veeser and Brogan would be relevant, not obtainable anywhere else and that there is an overriding public interest in the matter.