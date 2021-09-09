Judge: Reporters must testify at trial of 2 charged with attacking state senator

Three news reporters who were present last summer when a state senator was beaten Downtown by a group of protesters who objected to him taking video must testify at a trial of two women charged with taking part in the beating, a judge ruled Thursday.
Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, who will preside next month at the scheduled trial of Kerida O'Reilly, 34, and Samantha Hamer, 27, both of Madison, said the three reporters must testify if called because they would be telling a jury what they witnessed and are not being required by subpoenas to produce any work product such as notes of any interviews with sources or any recordings.
The subpoenas were served Aug. 5 on Chali Pittman of WORT-FM, Lance Veeser of WKOW-TV and Dylan Brogan of Isthmus.
O'Reilly and Hamer are accused of felony battery and disorderly conduct for an attack early on June 24, 2020, on state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, who was kicked and beaten during the attack. Both have been offered plea deals that would allow them to participate in a first offenders' program to avoid a trial and possible criminal convictions.
Jury selection for the trial is scheduled for Oct. 15, with testimony on Oct. 18 and 19.
The attorney for the reporters, James Friedman, argued that state law prohibits prosecutors from compelling reporters to testify about confidential sources or issuing subpoenas requiring reporters to testify. A subpoena may be issued, he wrote in a brief filed in court, only if four specific conditions are met.
Reynolds ruled that those conditions — the information is highly relevant, the information is necessary to a legal proceeding, the information is not obtainable from another source, and there is an overriding public interest in the disclosure of the information — were met by prosecutors.
Friedman argued prosecutors could instead present news articles to the jury as evidence without the reporters' testimony. He also argued there were many other people who were there when Carpenter was beaten who could provide the same information and are not news reporters.
In his brief, Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey said two of the three reporters gave statements to police. Neither identified any other people who were present or said they talked to any other witnesses to prepare stories on the incident. Veeser, who did not speak with police, only tweeted a photo of Carpenter on the ground and did not write a story at all, Humphrey wrote.
Humphrey argued that observations by Pittman, Veeser and Brogan would be relevant, not obtainable anywhere else and that there is an overriding public interest in the matter.
"The state is not asking for confidential information, or the identities of any confidential informants," or seeking any work product from the reporters, Humphrey wrote. "Instead, the state is asking these proposed witnesses only what they observed when the defendants committed crimes directly in front of these witnesses."