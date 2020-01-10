Judge orders prison for woman who abused infant daughter, caused severe injuries

The sentences were about the same as those sought by Assistant District Attorney William Brown, who said the girl's abuse was among the worst in any case he has prosecuted.

"I can't remember in my career seeing a child abuse case that was as serious, where the child didn't die," Brown said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The girl was found to have sustained multiple rib fractures and fractures in both of her legs, along with burns that it was later determined were caused by a curling iron, though Brown said Christian had first claimed the girl had rolled herself into a hot radiator. The leg fractures were caused by twisting actions, Brown said.

Christian's lawyer, state Assistant Public Defender Erin Nagy, said Christian was at the time experiencing severe post-partum depression and post-partum psychosis. Nagy said Christian's co-defendant in the case, Zachary Schenk, the girl's father, was also unsupportive and emotionally abusive toward Christian. She said the girl, now living with Christian's parents, has recovered and is "thriving."

Schenk is scheduled for a trial in February on a felony child neglect charge.