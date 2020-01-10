Judge orders prison for woman who abused infant daughter, caused severe injuries

A Madison woman who pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and neglect charges for causing severe injuries to her 7-week-old daughter last year was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the abuse, and another five years for her participation in a series of robberies in 2014.
Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said she could not sentence Anne E. Christian, 34, to probation as sought by her lawyer because the injuries and the pain suffered by the girl were simply too great, and probation would "unduly depreciate" the seriousness of those injuries.
"Not only were these intentional and deliberate," Karofsky said, "they weren't acts that happened one time. There was a pattern of abuse."
Karofsky sentenced Christian to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision for the two abuse-related felony convictions -- chronic neglect of a child causing bodily harm and physical abuse of a child. She ordered that sentence to start after Christian serves a five-year prison sentence that Karofsky ordered following the revocation of Christian's probation for two 2014 armed robbery convictions.
Christian was part of a group that committed a series of armed robberies at businesses in 2014 to get money for drugs. She acted as the getaway driver during some of those robberies. Christian's then-husband was sentenced to prison for his role in the robberies.
The sentences were about the same as those sought by Assistant District Attorney William Brown, who said the girl's abuse was among the worst in any case he has prosecuted.
"I can't remember in my career seeing a child abuse case that was as serious, where the child didn't die," Brown said.
The girl was found to have sustained multiple rib fractures and fractures in both of her legs, along with burns that it was later determined were caused by a curling iron, though Brown said Christian had first claimed the girl had rolled herself into a hot radiator. The leg fractures were caused by twisting actions, Brown said.
Christian's lawyer, state Assistant Public Defender Erin Nagy, said Christian was at the time experiencing severe post-partum depression and post-partum psychosis. Nagy said Christian's co-defendant in the case, Zachary Schenk, the girl's father, was also unsupportive and emotionally abusive toward Christian. She said the girl, now living with Christian's parents, has recovered and is "thriving."
Schenk is scheduled for a trial in February on a felony child neglect charge.
Despite what Brown said, Nagy told Karofsky, Christian has expressed sincere remorse, and took responsibility for her actions by pleading guilty to two of the charges, sparing everyone a trial. She also has the support of many involved in the Madison Urban Ministry and its Just Bakery training program, where Christian worked and would be welcomed back, if she were to be placed on probation.
Nagy presented a video in which MUM officials and members, along with Christian and members of Christian's family, said Christian would have extensive community support and would benefit from continuing with the bakery program if she received probation.
Karofsky was not swayed.
"The problem I see is all these things were in place when she was on probation," Karofsky said. "And she caused unspeakable harm to a 7-week-old."
And responding to one of the speakers in the video, who said she believed the girl would rather be with her mother, Karofsky said she agreed "100% -- unless her mother is hurting her, burning her and breaking her bones."