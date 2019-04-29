A Dane County judge ordered a man accused in a 2017 stabbing death in Stoughton to start taking medication to make him mentally competent to stand trial.
Ted J. Bruno, 50, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Nov. 27, 2017, death of Kim M. Gaida, 46, in his Stoughton home, where Bruno reportedly was renting a room.
Last November, Bruno was found incompetent to stand trial after a psychologist testified he had psychotic spectrum disorder, and was ordered held at Mendota Mental Health Institute, a state hospital for mentally ill people in Madison.
On Monday, Mendota psychologist Ana Garcia testified by phone that Bruno suffers from delusions and disorganized thinking.
She said Bruno — who appeared in court in a restraint chair with his hands shackled — has not displayed dangerous behavior while at Mendota but that his approach to his “defense is driven entirely by delusional beliefs.”
With medication, “it is likely that he would show improvement, although I’m not able to predict that with 100% certainty,” she said.
Bruno’s attorney, Eric Schulenburg, argued the state had not reached the threshold set out in case law for forcing a criminal suspect to take medication. Bruno has claimed he is competent and the victim of a conspiracy against him by the justice system, including his attorney.