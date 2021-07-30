Judge orders former utility regulator to turn over phone, records in power line case

The plaintiffs had previously discovered that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job.

In a court brief, Huebsch argued the request for his phone records was “oppressive and unduly burdensome,” and that the power line opponents lack legal standing to demand them.

The former Republican lawmaker from West Salem who served in Gov. Scott Walker’s administration before being appointed to the PSC in 2015 said there is “nothing objectively problematic” about a former state official who’s developed an expertise in an industry later applying for a job or with cultivating relationships and talking to acquaintances.

“Doing so is, in fact, routine for public officials,” attorney Ryan Walsh argued, “just as it is routine for judges to keep in touch with former law clerks who might from time to time argue cases before them.”

Opponents said Huebsch is “a central actor” in the case and they need to question him soon in order to argue their case at a hearing scheduled for September.

According to court documents, Huebsch used Signal to send encrypted, ephemeral messages, and it’s unknown if the contents can be recovered.