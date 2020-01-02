Judge orders competency exam for Madison man accused of killing sister

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joseph Green will be examined for competency at the Dane County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail. The examination will determine whether Green is capable of understanding the legal proceedings against him and is able to assist his lawyer in his defense.

If he is found not competent at this stage, it's likely the case would be suspended and he would be treated at a state mental health institution until he is returned to competency. Those orders typically last for a year.

Bailey-Rihn ordered the exam to be done within 30 days and set a hearing on Feb. 10 to discuss the results.

According to her obituary, which appeared in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal, Sheila Green was a board-certified ultrasound technician and had worked at St. Mary's Hospital for nearly 40 years. Originally from Maryland, she lived her teen and adult years in Madison, her obituary states, and was a 1974 graduate of West High School.

Joseph Green was the only one of her three living siblings who lived in Madison. A memorial service for Sheila Green is scheduled for Saturday.