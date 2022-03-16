Judge orders Chandler Halderson to appear at sentencing for killing parents

A Dane County judge has denied Chandler Halderson's bid to skip his sentencing hearing Thursday, when the double murderer will find out if he ever sees the outside of a cell again.

Circuit Judge John Hyland said in the two-page order that Halderson, convicted in January of killing and dismembering his parents in July, could not voluntarily waive his legal right to appear at sentencing, and cited a 1997 Wisconsin Supreme Court case that found a fugitive who missed her sentencing had to be re-sentenced when again in custody.

The 24-year-old Halderson on Friday filed a motion and affidavit seeking to give up his right to be present and speak at the sentencing. Under state law, he will get a mandatory life sentence. The only question for Hyland is whether Halderson, who has no prior criminal record, will ever be eligible for parole.

Sentencing hearings in criminal cases provide those convicted with an opportunity to express remorse, take responsibility or ask for leniency. Victims are also allowed to tell the court how they've been affected by the convicted person's crimes, and judges often hold forth on how they view the case and whether the convicted person has done enough to take responsibility or show remorse.

Halderson did not take the stand in his own defense during his week-and-a-half trial, and his attorneys called no witnesses. In a separate court filing Tuesday, Catherine Dorl, one of his attorneys, says Halderson "has not talked about the events of July 2021."

That's left his motive for the killings unclear, although prosecutors argued that he killed Bart, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, after Bart discovered his son had been lying for months or years about going to college and having a job. He killed Bart in the Windsor home they all shared on July 1, killed Krista a few hours later when she came home, and then dismembered their bodies before burning them in the family fireplace or spreading them around southern Wisconsin, prosecutors said.

State law requires a defendant to be in court for sentencing, but Dorl argued that requirement can be waived if the defendant refuses to be brought to court. She said that a defendant can lose the right to be present at trial either by engaging in misconduct or by simply consenting to not being there.

In a letter to the court Sunday, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said allowing Halderson to skip his sentencing would be "absurd" and "an affront to the public's interest."

"The criminal justice system does not serve at the pleasure of convicted murderers," Brown said.

Dorl on Tuesday asked Hyland to leave open the possibility of parole for her client and indicated he has expressed an interest in speaking with his family at some point if they will allow it, and that her client is still relatively young and could benefit from treatment.

