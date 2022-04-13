Judge orders 3 years of probation for park shelter fire that destroyed small encampment

Finding his motivation "perplexing," a Dane County judge on Wednesday sentenced a man who in 2020 set fire to the belongings of three people experiencing homelessness and damaged a shelter at James Madison Park to three years of probation.

Circuit Judge Chris Taylor added an incentive to stay out of trouble to the sentence she handed Kerry M. Meighan, 51, of Freeport, Illinois. She initially sentenced Meighan to a year in prison but suspended that sentence and placed him on probation. The prison sentence would kick in if his probation is revoked.

"I'm giving you a chance to prove yourself," Taylor told Meighan. "If you don't comply, you will serve time. It will be up to you."

Meighan pleaded guilty in July to arson of property other than a building for setting fire to the tents, which were set up at the shelter at James Madison Park on East Gorham Street. The fire happened on Sept. 18, 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller said the fire destroyed all of the possessions of two women and a man, leaving them only with the things they were wearing or carrying when they had left their tents that day.

The fire also caused $7,445 in damage to the shelter, which Meighan was ordered to pay as part of his sentence.

McMiller said security video showed Meighan sitting on a bench near the shelter, and then after the three people left, he walked back and forth between the bench and the tents. After the last time he walked away from the tents, flames could be seen coming from the small encampment.

A witness told police that while watching firefighting efforts, Meighan could be heard saying that the three people "still shouldn't be there" and "if they're still there, they're dead." The witness said Meighan seemed to be enjoying the fire.

McMiller and Meighan's attorney, Ryan Frank, agreed to seek three years of probation, but McMiller also asked that Meighan serve a year in jail as a condition of probation.

In court Wednesday, Meighan said he wished the victims had been in court so he could apologize to them.

"Unegregiously, I did an act that cause the harm to the stuff they had ascertained," Meighan said. "I apologize to them."

Taylor said she found it "perplexing" that despite his own experiences with homelessness, Meighan set fire to the belongings of others who were homeless. Then, despite pleading guilty to an intentional act, he appeared to back away from accepting blame in a state Department of Corrections presentence report.

"I reject that," Taylor said, telling Meighan that he pleaded guilty to an intentional act.

"You struggled with homelessness," Taylor said. "You acknowledge how hard it is to find basic necessities."

That makes "this crime perplexing and inexplicable to me," Taylor said. "It's perplexing the way there's not more empathy displayed toward these people."

