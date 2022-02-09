Judge orders 17 years in prison for 2019 reckless driving crash that killed 1

A Madison man who was speeding and, a judge said, likely drunk when the car he was driving smashed into the back of another vehicle and killed its driver, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said the crash on East Washington Avenue was "not an accident" because of the way Jason Natcone, 46, was driving on Aug. 8, 2019, when he killed Frederick Majer, 71, of Chicago, and injured Majer's 69-year-old wife. She called it "one of the most egregious cases I've ever been assigned."

Reynolds noted that another judge in 2013, at Natcone's sentencing hearing for his seventh drunken driving offense, had said it was "only a matter of time" before Natcone's driving killed someone.

"Truer words were never spoken," Reynolds said of the remarks by Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.

Natcone pleaded no contest in August to first-degree reckless homicide under an agreement in which all other counts against him were dismissed but could be considered by Reynolds for sentencing purposes.

The 17-year prison sentence will begin after Natcone finishes serving the sentence for his seventh OWI, for which his extended supervision was revoked by the state Department of Corrections.

The prison sentence will be followed, Reynolds said, by 20 years of extended supervision, during which he is barred from drinking and from owning or driving a vehicle.

No blood or breath samples were taken from Natcone after the crash because he fled the scene. Another man who was a passenger in Natcone's car was first arrested for the crime until police learned the driver was Natcone. That man and another passenger were injured in the crash.

Natcone, speaking haltingly, told Reynolds that it was difficult for him to articulate everything he was feeling. He apologized several times for being unable to find the words he wanted to say, and at times pounded his fist on the table in front of him in frustration.

"It's my fault we're here," he said, "unequivocally."

He said he wrote letters to each of the victims, but "they're not enough."

Before breaking into sobs, Natcone said, "I shouldn't have been there. I should have been home. I affected so many lives."

Letters written on Natcone's behalf by family members, friends and by fellow jail inmates say he has changed since he was jailed after the crash. Dane County Jail Chaplain Todd Marcotte told Reynolds in court that Natcone has made a "180-degree" change in his life, has become a devoted Christian and has helped provide religious services to others in jail.

Natcone's father, Michael Cone, told Reynolds his son has become "committed to helping people."

Frederick Majer's wife, whose first name does not appear in full in court records, was not in court Wednesday. But she wrote in a victim impact statement submitted in November that her life was "totally altered forever" by Natcone's behavior.

"My life will never be the same," she wrote, asking that Natcone receive the maximum sentence, which is 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision. She and her husband, she wrote, "were life partners, soul mates and best friends for 40 years."

"My grief, anger and loneliness tell me to insist upon a maximum sentence under the law," she wrote. "The contemptuous, blatant disregard for the lost life of my beloved, should be paid for by that maximum sentence and atoned for by the offender with lifelong sobriety monitored frequently as his life sentence, to help protect all other innocents, as I must endure my life sentence."

'Absolute menace'

Deputy District Attorney William Brown argued for a 20-year prison sentence, followed by a lengthy period of extended supervision. He told Reynolds that even though many have told her Natcone is a changed man, it's hard to say whether those changes will stick once he's back in the community.

"Numerous judges have stood in your shoes and heard some of the same things you have heard," Brown said. While incarcerated, he said, Natcone typically appears to make great strides, only to re-offend once back in public.

"In the community he's a menace, an absolute menace," Brown said.

Reynolds agreed, noting Natcone has been labeled by some a "master manipulator," but said she hoped Natcone's changes would be permanent.

Natcone's lawyer, Michael Shannon Murphy, who asked for a seven-year prison sentence, took issue with assertions that Natcone was driving drunk. The only proof that Natcone was intoxicated that night, he said, came from a statement made by a passenger in the car Natcone was driving, and from security video at bars Natcone had visited that showed, at best, circumstantial evidence of intoxication.

Fled the scene

Reynolds said she also saw Natcone's decision to flee the crash scene as evidence he had been drinking.

"The only reason we don't know (your blood alcohol concentration) is because you ran and hid," she said.

Murphy also pushed back on an assertion, made by one of Natcone's passengers, that Natcone had intentionally caused the crash in a suicidal gesture. The crash may have been caused by a slight rise in the road in that area, he said, which makes it momentarily difficult to see vehicles in front of a driver who is going as fast as Natcone was. While reckless, the crash was not intentional, he said.

"I think he is just someone who was driving like a maniac, your honor," Murphy said. He also added the crash was an "isolated incident" despite Natcone's long criminal record, because it was the first crime he had committed since 2011.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.