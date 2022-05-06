Judge orders 13-year sentence for 2018 parking ramp shooting death

A Madison woman convicted of reckless homicide in January for the 2018 shooting death of a man in a Downtown parking ramp was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor said it was clear that Kenyairra I. Gadson, 24, did not intend to kill anyone when she fired a gun at Steven Villegas, 21, on Oct. 28, 2018, in the State Street Campus Garage as the crowd from Freakfest filtered away from State Street after the festival ended.

But Taylor said Gadson's age at the time, 21, when many act impulsively, and her access to a gun drove the shooting, which happened as Gadson and her friends were involved in a confrontation with a group that included a longtime rival of Gadson and her family, Donivan Lemons.

Gadson had never met Villegas and did not know him, but she said she shot him in self-defense. Taylor said the evidence she heard at Gadson's trial in January didn't support that claim, and that a jury, after considering the elements of the law required to find self-defense for nearly 19 hours, instead found her guilty of first-degree reckless homicide.

"At the end of the day, nobody corroborated your story, that Mr. Villegas was coming toward you," Taylor said. Instead, she said, testimony from a witness who was not involved in the conflict in the parking ramp indicated that Gadson moved toward Villegas before she fired the gun at close range.

Taylor agreed Gadson didn't initiate events that night, "but you responded by killing someone at close range."

Lengthy feud

The shooting, Taylor said, appeared from the evidence presented at Gadson's trial to be the culmination of a long series of confrontations and threats between two groups that had been ongoing since at least 2014, when Gadson's brother, Raequon Allen, shot a friend of Lemons in the face with a flare gun.

Gadson's sentence will be shortened by just over two years for the time she has spent in custody. It will be followed by 11 years of extended supervision.

While there was little reaction in the courtroom to the sentence, community activist groups Freedom Inc. and Freedom Action Now blasted the sentence, referring to Taylor as "Judge KKKris Taylor" in a statement. They describe Gadson as a Black, queer woman whose case is clearly self-defense in response to threats and harassment she endured.

State Assistant Public Defender Laura Breun, one of Gadson's attorneys, distanced herself from the rhetoric of the groups in court Friday, telling Taylor, "We don't have editorial control. They do not speak for the defense team."

Breun said she spoke with some of the jurors after their verdict and learned they had spent considerable time talking about what was reasonable for Gadson to do under the circumstances. The jury, she said, decided firing the gun was not reasonable.

'The whole story'

Gadson, speaking in court Friday, said again that she was defending herself, but her reaction to the threat she believed she faced was also influenced by fear, past experiences and post-traumatic stress disorder from earlier events in her life.

"I also want to add that just because I was scared and fearful doesn't mean he should have lost his life," Gadson said, addressing Villegas' family. "That's not what I was saying, or was I trying to justify anything. I just want all of you to know the whole story and how it took place. I did defend myself, but I never wanted anyone to die."

She also apologized for Villegas' death, telling his family she is "sorry for the hurt and pain I've caused."

"I never wanted or intended for anything like this to happen in my life," Gadson said. "I know how it feels to lose a loved one. I understand the hurt you have to endure."

Breun conceded probation was not likely but argued that since the shooting, and while Gadson was free on bail before her trial, Gadson's behavior was exemplary, and she held a job and helped her family. Breun said Gadson is "a remarkable person who has been through and accomplished a lot."

Breun said she believes Gadson feels genuine remorse for Villagas' death. She asked that Gadson get a seven-year prison sentence, followed by eight years of extended supervision. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne asked for a 25-year sentence, followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

Still grieving

With so much of the trial focused on Gadson's interactions with Lemons, members of Villegas' family said they felt Villegas had been forgotten, even though he was the victim.

Villegas' mother, Rashawn Villegas, appearing by phone, is still grief-stricken by the loss of her son.

"Every day I cry," she said. "Every day ... When is it going to stop?"

Villegas was remembered by his siblings as someone who worked hard, got a full-time job at 18 that paid for his own apartment and sought to become an electrician. He left behind a son and a daughter.

"Father's Day is coming up in June," said Arissa Wilborn, the mother of his children. "And while everyone is giving cards to their fathers or going to the park, my children have to visit a gravesite, with their father's picture on it."

Wilborn said she's "sad but I'm angry." It's taken 3½ years to get to this point, she said, and "I just want to get this thing over with. But that won't change the fact that my kids won't have their father."

