Judge orders 10-year prison sentence in serial burglaries and car thefts

A Madison man convicted of taking part in multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts around Dane County last year was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Cleaster Moon, 26, told Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland that he is not the car theft "kingpin" that police had claimed him to be following his arrest in 2019. He called such a characterization an "overstatement."
Moon said he's a young adult who grew up with no guidance, saddled by a learning disorder, ADHD and a drug addiction, and later became "infatuated with finer things in life, such as cars, money, attention and clothes, which led me to becoming a klepto at a young age."
But Hyland, who also sentenced Moon to five years of extended supervision, said Moon is no longer the young person he once was, having committed most of his latest crimes when he was 24 years old. He said he didn't believe that Moon wanted to hurt anyone when he and others went into houses while their occupants were present, but victims still deal with the frightening specter of someone being in their home, their safe sanctuary.
In September, Moon pleaded guilty to 13 felonies in Dane County including nine counts of burglary, two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent and two counts of driving a vehicle without consent. Another 17 felonies and 11 misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Victims of Moon who spoke Friday talked about the sense of violation they felt at having strangers invade their homes. Though material goods taken during the burglaries were replaced, both said, there were things of emotional value that cannot be. For one man it was the research he had been doing on his father's service during World War II, inside a briefcase that was grabbed.
The man also said he was bothered that Moon, as an apparent leader, had brought younger people into crime.
"It's dragging other people into this life of his that is the most horrendous part of this case," he said.
Court records state Moon and others who were charged with him in some of the cases took part in burglaries and car thefts in Dane County in August, September and October 2019. Moon’s convictions stemmed from incidents in Madison, Oregon, Waunakee and the town of Bristol.
Moon still faces similar charges in Fond du Lac, Sauk and Waukesha counties. Charges in Racine County were recently dismissed, but Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess said he expects prosecutors there to re-file them.
Hess asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Moon, structured so that all sentences he received would be served concurrently, making Moon eligible earlier for helpful programming in prison. He noted that after a history of juvenile crime, Moon had gotten breaks in adult court in the form of deferred prosecution and probation. But despite promising at sentencing hearings that he would lead a crime-free life, Moon committed numerous car thefts and burglaries. These were not simply bad choices, Hess said.
"This is all calculated and planned," he said, "and going on with a large group of individuals for an extended period of time." When caught by police, Hess said, there were so many burglaries Moon could not remember them all.
Moon's attorney, state Assistant Public Defender Guy Cardamone, asked for a three-year sentence, telling Hyland that sentences are getting too long for too many crimes. He said because of Moon's background, he's always "back against the eight-ball" no matter what sentencing breaks he received.
"Despite what he's done, I believe in him," Cardamone said of Moon. "I have hopes for his future."