Judge orders 10-year prison sentence for car theft 'kingpin'

Victims of Moon who spoke Friday talked about the sense of violation they felt at having strangers invade their homes. Though material goods taken during the burglaries were replaced, both said, there were things of emotional value that cannot be. For one man it was the research he had been doing on his father’s service during World War II, inside a briefcase that was grabbed.

The man also said he was bothered that Moon, as an apparent leader, had brought younger people into crime.

“It’s dragging other people into this life of his that is the most horrendous part of this case,” he said.

Court records state Moon and others who were charged with him in some of the cases took part in burglaries and car thefts in Dane County in August, September and October 2019. Moon’s convictions stemmed from incidents in Madison, Oregon, Waunakee and the town of Bristol.

Moon still faces similar charges in Fond du Lac, Sauk and Waukesha counties. Charges in Racine County were recently dismissed, but Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess said he expects prosecutors there to refile them.