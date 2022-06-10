Judge orders 10-year prison sentence for attempted homicide at men's shelter

A near-fatal shooting last year at a city homeless shelter for men may have been the product of upset and frustration, a Dane County judge said, but it was "indescribably awful" and "out of line," and deserved a 10-year prison sentence.

Circuit Judge Mario White said it's clear that Ronald E. Stephens, 24, of Madison, who never had a criminal conviction until the attempted homicide, was denied all of the treatment opportunities he should have had as a child and young adult, for mental illness and a life spent in the foster care system, where he was victimized.

But when he shot Ronnie Ballard three times at close range on March 22, 2021, inside the temporary shelter in the former city Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., White said, it was more than someone getting upset and lashing out.

A criminal complaint states the shooting, captured on video, was prompted by Ballard taunting Stephens about carrying a gun.

"This was not proportional," White said. "It was out of line. This could have been a homicide. But for mere centimeters in one direction or another, this would be a homicide."

And because police were already on the scene dealing with an intoxicated person, White told Stephens "you put yourself in grave danger. You could have been shot."

Both Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess and Stephens' attorney, Reed Cornia, agreed to seek the 10-year prison sentence that White ultimately handed down. Cornia asked for slightly less than the 10 years of extended supervision sought by Hess and ultimately imposed by White.

In security videos of the incident played in court Friday, a commotion could be heard off-camera. A short flight of wooden stairs leads up to the back of an open box truck inside the garage where the shelter is set up. Stephens could be seen coming down the stairs, followed seconds later by Ballard. Stephens then turned and fired the gun at Ballard, who fell, and Stephens then fired again at Ballard as he lay on the floor.

Hess said that after being shot, Ballard was trying to play dead so that Stephens wouldn't shoot him again.

Afterward, the video shows, Stephens went toward the area where the police were located and said loudly that he wasn't going to shoot anyone else. As he dropped the gun, a shot could be heard fired by an officer. Stephens turned and ran in the other direction, and ultimately went to Milwaukee where, with his brother, he surrendered to police, Cornia said.

Cornia said Stephens has struggled with mental health, was not taking his medication and was using drugs and alcohol before the shooting. He was bullied at the shelter, Cornia said, and went after Ballard.

"I think he just snapped based on that," Cornia said. He said he's hoping that once Stephens is evaluated at Dodge Correctional Institution, the first stop for male inmates in Wisconsin, he will be housed at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Winnebago, which provides mental health treatment services to state prison inmates.

Stephens told White the incident never would have happened if he hadn't been using drugs and alcohol.

"I regret what I did," he said. "I feel remorse."

He said he's had nightmares about the shooting.

"I didn't have no control," he said. "I was not in the right mindset when that happened."

