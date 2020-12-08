Judge: No new trial for woman in 2007 day care child abuse death

Carrie Sperling, co-director of the Wisconsin Innocence Project, said Tuesday she hadn't read Dillon's ruling or spoken to Hancock and could not comment.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, in a statement, said Hancock's motion "relied upon dubious medical claims that have been rejected by numerous medical societies and organizations." He thanked his prosecution team and Lincoln's parents, who were "forced to relive the pain of losing their son and they honored his memory with their presence at the postconviction hearings."

In his 2019 affidavit, Stier wrote that today he "would not testify that (Lincoln's) death was caused by non-accidental inflicted injury. I would testify that there is no definitive cause of death."

Stier also had expressed that opinion in 2014 as part of an investigation by students from Northwestern University's Medill Justice Project and the Wisconsin State Journal, who took a close look at the case.

At issue chiefly were Stier's opinions about the cause of a head injury and a leg fracture, which Stier said in his affidavit he now believes could have been caused by something other than abuse of Lincoln.

Dillon concluded, however, that Stier's testimony at a hearing last year "contains no new evidence," one of the potential reasons for ordering a new trial.