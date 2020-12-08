Judge: No new trial for woman in 2007 day care child abuse death

A Verona woman convicted of reckless homicide in 2009 for the death of a 4-month-old boy at her home day care will not get a new trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Rock County Circuit Judge Daniel Dillon, hearing the Dane County case, wrote in a 24-page opinion that testimony at hearings in late 2019 and early 2020 did not convince him a new trial is warranted for Jennifer Hancock, who was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the 2007 death of Lincoln Wilber, who was in Hancock's care.
Hancock's legal team, which includes lawyers from the Wisconsin Innocence Project, filed a motion for a new trial in February 2019, along with an affidavit by the prosecution's chief medical witness, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Stier, who performed the autopsy on Lincoln. In the affidavit, Stier stated his opinion about Lincoln's death had changed.
Dillion wrote that despite wavering on his original conclusion, Stier offered no new evidence that merits a new trial for Hancock.
"Dr. Stier offers no new research, no new medical techniques, no new medical teaching, and no new technology, to explain why he has an altered opinion today from his testimony in 2009," Dillon wrote. "He can point to no breakthrough, discovery or moment of enlightenment to explain where he changes course and why. Most importantly, he simply does not change his opinion, other than to allow for a greater number of possibilities that he himself admits are unsupported by anything in medical science other than his personal observations, never confirmed in infants."
Carrie Sperling, co-director of the Wisconsin Innocence Project, said Tuesday she hadn't read Dillon's ruling or spoken to Hancock and could not comment.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, in a statement, said Hancock's motion "relied upon dubious medical claims that have been rejected by numerous medical societies and organizations." He thanked his prosecution team and Lincoln's parents, who were "forced to relive the pain of losing their son and they honored his memory with their presence at the postconviction hearings."
In his 2019 affidavit, Stier wrote that today he "would not testify that (Lincoln's) death was caused by non-accidental inflicted injury. I would testify that there is no definitive cause of death."
Stier also had expressed that opinion in 2014 as part of an investigation by students from Northwestern University's Medill Justice Project and the Wisconsin State Journal, who took a close look at the case.
At issue chiefly were Stier's opinions about the cause of a head injury and a leg fracture, which Stier said in his affidavit he now believes could have been caused by something other than abuse of Lincoln.
Support Local Journalism
Dillon concluded, however, that Stier's testimony at a hearing last year "contains no new evidence," one of the potential reasons for ordering a new trial.
Stier's hearing testimony "changes none of his findings," only his conclusion, Dillon wrote. Stier testified he had seen in the years since Hancock's trial that a subdural hematoma -- a collection of blood between the layers of tissue over the brain -- can be caused by "nontraumatic means," seen primarily in adult autopsies. Stier said he had not considered any new evidence from Lincoln's autopsy, Dillon wrote.
Dillon also wrote Stier in his hearing testimony "significantly walks back" a statement from his affidavit that the placement of an intraosseous line, used to provide fluids directly to bone marrow during medical intervention, could have caused a femur fracture, admitting that the likelihood of that "is probably very, very, very low."
"He testified he maintained all of his autopsy findings to a reasonable degree of medical certainty," Dillon wrote. "He said all of the injuries are still consistent with the mechanisms for inflicted injury, specifically nonaccidental abusive head trauma."
Stier, Dillion wrote, "was essentially expressing less of a degree of medical certainty about the conclusions from his autopsy findings, but he specifically does not say that his testimony at trial was inaccurate in any way, shape, or form."
Hancock, now 50, was sentenced to 13 years in prison. She is scheduled to be released in April 2022, according to state Department of Corrections records.
In addition to Stier's changed opinion, Hancock's motion for a new trial alleged "deficient performances" by her trial attorney, John Hyland, who is now a Dane County judge, and by both of her prior appellate attorneys. Dillon said none were deficient as defined by state law.
Dillon also wrote that theories and opinions offered by medical experts who testified at the hearings for Hancock could not be considered new evidence.
