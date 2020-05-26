Judge: Names of suing parents must be given to school district lawyers

The names of a group of parents suing the Madison School District over the district's administrative guidance on transgender and nonbinary students can remain out of the public eye, but a Dane County judge said they must be identified to lawyers representing the district and other groups defending the guidance in court.
Circuit Judge Frank Remington said during a hearing held Tuesday by video conference that while the parents' names can be protected, they cannot pursue the case against the district anonymously.
Remington also allowed three groups of Madison high school students, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, to become parties in the case to support the district's guidance in court.
He also denied a motion by the district to dismiss the lawsuit, telling lawyers that the facts stated in the lawsuit's initial filing were enough for the case to proceed. He said he was not ruling on the merits of the claims in the lawsuit at this point.
In February, a group of 14 Madison School District parents, represented by the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, sued the district claiming that the district's guidance on transgender and nonbinary students -- which the district said is not a formal district policy -- requires school staff to "actively deceive" parents about a child's gender identity by requiring student permission for staff to notify or talk to parents about their child's transition.
Earlier this month, two parents dropped out of the lawsuit because of a conflict of interest related to the law firm representing the district in court. Also, the ACLU asked to intervene in the case on behalf of the Gender Equity Association at Memorial High School, the Gender Sexuality Alliance at West High School and the Gender Sexuality Alliance at La Follette High School.
With his decision Tuesday, Remington is allowing the three groups to be parties in the lawsuit.
As part of his decision to require WILL to provide the names of the parents suing the district, Remington ordered that WILL file an amended complaint to the lawsuit within 14 days that contains the names. That document will be sealed. WILL attorney Luke Berg said WILL would decide in the meantime whether to appeal Remington's decision and would consult with its clients to determine whether any want to drop out of the lawsuit in light of Remington's ruling on anonymity.
Berg said his concern with allowing opposing lawyers to know the names of the parents was that the names could become leaked to the public, subjecting the parents to threats and harassment, but Remington said he expects all of the lawyers to abide by the confidentiality order.
Barry Blonien, representing the district, said the names of the parents are needed in part to help determine whether to challenge their standing to bring the lawsuit.
Remington set a rapid briefing schedule for the case, culminating in a hearing on Sept. 3 when he expects to issue a ruling.
