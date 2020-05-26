Judge: Names of suing parents must be given to school district lawyers

Earlier this month, two parents dropped out of the lawsuit because of a conflict of interest related to the law firm representing the district in court. Also, the ACLU asked to intervene in the case on behalf of the Gender Equity Association at Memorial High School, the Gender Sexuality Alliance at West High School and the Gender Sexuality Alliance at La Follette High School.

With his decision Tuesday, Remington is allowing the three groups to be parties in the lawsuit.

As part of his decision to require WILL to provide the names of the parents suing the district, Remington ordered that WILL file an amended complaint to the lawsuit within 14 days that contains the names. That document will be sealed. WILL attorney Luke Berg said WILL would decide in the meantime whether to appeal Remington's decision and would consult with its clients to determine whether any want to drop out of the lawsuit in light of Remington's ruling on anonymity.

Berg said his concern with allowing opposing lawyers to know the names of the parents was that the names could become leaked to the public, subjecting the parents to threats and harassment, but Remington said he expects all of the lawyers to abide by the confidentiality order.