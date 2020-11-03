Judge: Marsy's Law ballot question was improper, voters were not told of its full impact

But the group Marsy's Law for Wisconsin called the ruling a "decision to subvert the democratic process and nullify the will of more than one million Wisconsin voters who overwhelmingly supported Marsy's Law for Wisconsin this April." The group said, though, that it expects the setback to be only temporary as the decision is appealed.

Craig Johnson, president of the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, which filed the lawsuit last year challenging the ballot measure, said the decision is "a big victory not only for those involved in the criminal justice system but the voters of Wisconsin" to be fully informed about what they are voting on.

"We always argued it would affect the due process rights of accused persons," Johnson said. "That's an aspect that proponents of Marsy's Law have glossed over."

Marsy's Law, in changing the existing victims' rights law, removed a provision allowing victims to be kept out of a courtroom if necessary to assure a fair trial for an accused person. The previous victims' rights provision in the state Constitution also had said that nothing in the provision limited any right of the accused provided by law, but that wording also is now gone.